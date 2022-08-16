Semifinals Set for NJPW G1 Climax 32: Okada vs. Tama Tonga & Ospreay vs. Naito

– The semifinals are now set for the G1 Climax 32 tournament following today’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 18 event. Kazuchika Okada beat Lance Archer to win the A block at today’s show, giving him the lead with 5-1 and 10 points. Okada will now face B-Block winner Tama Tonga in the semifinals on Wednesday, August 17 at the Nippon Budokan.

Meanwhile, C-Block winner Tetsuya Naito will face D-Block winner Will Ospreay at Wednesday’s event. Naito and Ospreay will be facing each other for the first time ever. Naito beat Zack Sabre Jr. at today’s event to win the block at 4-2 with eight points. Will Ospreay beat Juice Robinson to win the D-Block at 4-2 with eight points.

The NJPW G1 Climax 32 semifinals at the Nippon Budokan tomorrow will be streamed live on New Japan World.