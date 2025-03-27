Senior Scramble Competitors Revealed For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Joey Janela has revealed the competitors in his Senior Scramble at Spring Break 9 over WrestleMania weekend. As previously noted, Janela announced the scramble match earlier this week with a minimum age limit of 55. Janela announced on Thursday that The Warlord, Doug Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Ricky Morton, Tommy Rich, and George South will be part of the match.

The combined age of the six competitors is 392. Janela wrote:

“Ladies and Gentleman..

For the 1st time EVER..

THE SENIOR SCRAMBLE! This is crazy! Only at #JJSB9 https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”

The updated lineup for the April 19th show in Las Vegas is:

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki

* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Senior Scramble: The Warlord vs. Doug Gilbert vs. Mike Jackson vs. Ricky Morton vs. Tommy Rich vs. George South

* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner