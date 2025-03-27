wrestling / News
Senior Scramble Competitors Revealed For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
Joey Janela has revealed the competitors in his Senior Scramble at Spring Break 9 over WrestleMania weekend. As previously noted, Janela announced the scramble match earlier this week with a minimum age limit of 55. Janela announced on Thursday that The Warlord, Doug Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Ricky Morton, Tommy Rich, and George South will be part of the match.
The combined age of the six competitors is 392. Janela wrote:
“Ladies and Gentleman..
For the 1st time EVER..
THE SENIOR SCRAMBLE!
This is crazy! Only at #JJSB9
https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”
The updated lineup for the April 19th show in Las Vegas is:
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki
* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Senior Scramble: The Warlord vs. Doug Gilbert vs. Mike Jackson vs. Ricky Morton vs. Tommy Rich vs. George South
* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados
* Joey Janela vs. Sabu
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont
* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders
* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls Story About Drew McIntyre Helping Her Earlier in Her Career in Her Book
- Bully Ray Wonders Why John Cena Mentioned Ric Flair This Week on WWE Raw
- Mick Foley Says His Career Wouldn’t Be the Same If Not For Hell in a Cell Match with The Undertaker
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar