Serena Deeb On Working With CM Punk In WWE, Decision To Get Plastic Surgery, Her Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Serena Deeb discussed working with CM Punk in WWE, her decision to get plastic surgery, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Serena Deeb on working with CM Punk in the Straight Edge Society in WWE: “It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that’s what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that’s a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn’t like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn’t like something and it was changed.

“So, I learned a lot from him just in terms of confidence. He’s somebody who I really admire in that in that realm. I think favorite moments – obviously doing WrestleMania. Punk wrestled Rey Mysterio, and probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there in Phoenix. The boos – literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on the apron. This little 5’4″ girl in this huge stadium, and the people were so mad in that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling.”

On who she would put on her Mount Rushmore of wrestling: “Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, Shawn Michaels, and Eddie Guerrero. There are some honorable mentions too. I’ve got Dean Malenko on there as well.

On her decision to get plastic surgery early in her career before joining WWE: “I didn’t get any flack. I feel amazing now. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. The decision, I remember when I decided back in the day to get plastic surgery, it was purely professional based. I didn’t have any interest in doing it on a personal level, but the business was what it was at the time. I was straight up told that I probably wouldn’t have a chance if I were to not do it, and the proof is in the pudding. I got surgery, and then within six months was hired by WWE. So it just was what it was, but I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the image of it for me personally. It wasn’t a fit. For me, it was a professional decision to do it. It was a very personal decision to reverse it.”

