Serena Deeb Explains Absence From AEW, Reveals She Had ‘Unprovoked Seizures’

In a post on her Instagram, Serena Deeb revealed that the reason she has been absent from AEW was due to health issues she has been dealing with. She noted that she had ‘unprovoked seizures’ and had a bevy of tests in order to determine the cause. However, the message ended on a positive note, as she announced she is cleared to wrestle and was given a clean bill of health.

She said: “Recently I’ve had a lot of people asking me where I’ve been and why I haven’t been wrestling. So I just wanted to share with you today a little bit about what’s been going on with me. Since last October I’ve had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really dramatic time period for me. It’s affected my career and it’s affected my life in a lot of ways. It’s been really scary for me. I’ve seen a lot of different doctors. I’ve had every test imaginable and for the longest time nobody could tell me why this happened. Being out of the ring has been really challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me. I miss performing. I miss wrestling.

I’ve kept this very private. Then I started learning more about seizures and how much more common it is. I never realized how many more people experienced seizures. I just have so much empathy. I know how scary it is and I just want to send the message that you’re not alone and there is always light at the end of the tunnel. I want to encourage you.

The main reason why I wanted to talk to you today is because I do have some news and it’s really good news. It’s great news. I saw my neurologist recently and he told me that I’ve recovered. I’m healthy and I’m officially cleared to wrestle. That means I am ready to return. Hopefully the next time you guys see me, I’ll be in the ring doing exactly what I do best. I can’t wait to wrestle. I can’t wait to show you exactly what the Professor, what Serena Deeb, is made of. Thank you so much for your time. I appreciate and love every single one of you.”