– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, AEW wrestler Serena Deeb discussed tonight’s fifth anniversary, where she faces former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker in a one-on-one match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Serena Deeb on facing Britt Baker for tonight’s anniversary show: “It’s a lot of pressure, but great pressure, and I operate well under pressure. I’m treating this like a pay-per-view match. This is one of the most important matches of my entire career, definitely [in the] top three most important matches of my time in AEW, and I’m going into this with a very serious mindset. I’ve been preparing myself for the past week, a week and a half since I found out about this match. I’m really excited that it’s in Pittsburgh. Playing around with that crowd is going to be really fun. Obviously, we’re going to be in DMD territory. As you mentioned, Britt has also gone through a journey of some really hard stuff. She came out on TV and told us that she had gone through some mini-strokes. I can’t imagine how terrifying that was for her. So, I have a lot of respect for her climb back to the ring.”

On what Baker was dealing with during her injury layoff: “I can only imagine how many different things she was dealing with during that time and the circulating thoughts that went on. So I respect the fact that she’s worked her way back. You mentioned she says that she’s the face of the division. So I think walking into [her] home territory of Pittsburgh and wrestling, one of the women that is a true OG has been there since day one, the first woman signed to the company, if I can defeat the golden goose of AEW, that’s massive.”

On her current run being very personal for her: “This run, this is about me. I take a lot of pride in what I do. This is my greatest love: professional wrestling. This is what I believe I was meant to do in my life, and I’m never complacent. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on this match. As I said, I work well under pressure. So tomorrow in Pittsburgh, one of the greatest matches of my career, and I’m really excited.”

Serena Deeb vs. Britt Baker goes down later tonight at the AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary show. Tonight’s event is being held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.