Seth Rollins Says He’d Be Back in Ring Before WrestleMania If He Had a Choice

Seth Rollins is currently dealing with a knee injury, but he says if he had a choice he’d return to the ring before WrestleMania. Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the men’s Chamber match at April’s PPV, and he spoke with Love Wrestling about the status of his knee.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I think so. I don’t know that that decision entirely lies with me. You know, we have a medical team that makes those final calls.”

He added, “But if it were up to me, I would get back in beforehand. I work best when I’m working, you know?”

Rollins will appear on Elimination Chamber in an edition of the Grayson Waller Effect.