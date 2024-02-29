Seth Rollins Weighs In On Michael Chandler’s WWE Raw Promo

Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on UFC star Michael Chandler’s promo from Raw last week calling out Conor McGregor. As noted, Chandler appeared on last week’s Raw at ringside and called out McGregor for a UFC fight in a promo. Rollins spoke with Submission Radio and was asked about Chandler’s promo; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Chandler’s live promo: “You can tell he had the adrenaline coursing through his veins a little bit. He needs some work, but pretty good I think for a first ride. It was real, it was from the heart, and he’s cool, he’s a big fan of what we do. He understands the entertainment aspect of the fight game, so I dug it, I hope he gets what he wants.”

On the nuances of doing a proper promo: “I still get far more nervous to stand in the center of the ring with a microphone than I do to go out there and fight the biggest dudes in the industry. You have to vibe with them, you have to find your own voice, you have to be able to articulate what you want to say, tell the story you want to tell … It’s an adventure and I haven’t always been good at it but I’ve put a lot of work in and had a lot of practice and now I love it.”