Seth Rollins Was Originally Set to Defend WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and a new report says he was slated at one point to defend the WWE Title at WrestleMania. As noted, Rollins appears to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the January 29th PPV though the match has not been “officially” announced.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plans for this year’s WrestleMania was for Rollins to defend the title, which he was set to win at Day 1 before Brock Lesnar was inserted into the match.

It’s not clear who Rollins was set to be facing, and it isn’t yet known if he will still be defending a title at the April PPV. Roman Reigns is reportedly planned to face current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.