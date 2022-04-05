Seth Rollins Says If You Want the Best You Go to WWE and ‘Don’t Go Play Rinky-Dink’

– Speaking to The Gorilla Position at yesterday’s WrestleMania Raw in Dallas, Texas, Seth Rollins discussed his match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on his WrestleMania 38 match: “I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about Saturday. It certainly was a moment that will live in time and history of this industry, but I lost, and losing at WrestleMania is not fun. I have been on the losing end of some very important matches at WrestleMania, I’ve been on the winning side of some things as well, and losing sucks, no matter how you slice it. The moment will live forever though, that’s how I have to remember it, the moment will live forever. I always tell people, those big stadium events, the ring is like the eye of the hurricane. It’s very calm, maybe because it’s like my zen space. For whatever reason, it feels very calm to me and it was very surreal watching him come down the ramp knowing everything he’s been through the past six, seven years and everything he came back for. It was cool. It was cool to see the reaction and I was, in many ways, happy for him.”

On facing Cody Rhodes: “To be able to be in the ring for his son’s return, and really Cody did it his way, he left when he was unhappy, he did all the things that everybody said they wanted to do and he came back a bigger star than he’s ever been and that’s not easy to do that, it takes a lot of hard work. He learned that ethic from his father. For him to come back, say those nice things about me, it was all very good. Except for the bionic elbow.”

Seth Rollins on being his own worst critic: “I am my own worst critic. I can’t watch it back because I’m so hard on myself. Watching my stuff back is pretty brutal. For me, it’s an experience and I’m over it. if it was good, I know it in the ring and I can move forward. When I was younger, I’d watch my stuff back, I learned a lot from it and was able to figure things out. At this point in the game, it’s more like pulling teeth. It ruins my week. If something was good, I can’t do it. I can’t go back and ruin it for myself. I heard nothing but good feedback for once in my life and I’m going to live with that.”

On how the best in the world are in the WWE: “Anybody who wants to come work in the big leagues. [Laughs]. I said it to him [At WrestleMania], I’ve said it before, this is the premier professional wrestling company on the planet. I know, ‘don’t say professional wrestling,’ doesn’t matter. We have the best in the world and now we have Cody Rhodes on top of that and he is joining that club. If you want to be the best, don’t go play rinky-dink, come here, do your thing here. We are the best, top-notch, across the board. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else or anywhere else, I love it, do what you do, you guys are tremendous and there are great talents out there, but this is where you are the best. This is where you find out if you can hack it on the top, top level.”