Cody Rhodes Signs Multi-Year WWE Contract, Set To Be Executive Producer For A&E Biography on Dusty Rhodes

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes announced via press release following WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday night that he has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Cody made his WWE return on the show, defeating Seth Rollins.

The press release also announced that Rhodes will be an executive producer for the upcoming A&E Biography on his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated tweeted the press release, which you can see below.

