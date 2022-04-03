Cody Rhodes Signs Multi-Year WWE Contract, Set To Be Executive Producer For A&E Biography on Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes announced via press release following WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday night that he has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Cody made his WWE return on the show, defeating Seth Rollins.

The press release also announced that Rhodes will be an executive producer for the upcoming A&E Biography on his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated tweeted the press release, which you can see below.