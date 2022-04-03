wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Signs Multi-Year WWE Contract, Set To Be Executive Producer For A&E Biography on Dusty Rhodes
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes announced via press release following WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday night that he has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Cody made his WWE return on the show, defeating Seth Rollins.
The press release also announced that Rhodes will be an executive producer for the upcoming A&E Biography on his father, Dusty Rhodes.
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated tweeted the press release, which you can see below.
Cody Rhodes' team of Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR confirms he is signed to a multi-year WWE deal — and will serve as executive producer to the Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E pic.twitter.com/wGX20b6UhE
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 3, 2022
