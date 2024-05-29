Sexyy Red Comments On NXT Appearance, Sings With Shawn Michaels Backstage

Sexyy Red took to social media to comment on being at this week’s NXT and sang Shawn Michaels’ theme song with him. The rapper appeared on Tuesday’s show and helped unveil the NXT Women’s North American Championship, while also announcing that she would host NXT Battleground in Las Vegas. She posted a picture of herself backstage meeting Michaels, and the NXT Twitter account shared a clip of the two singing “Sexy Boy” together as you can see below:

🗣️ SEXY BOYYYYYYYY@SexyyRed314_ and @ShawnMichaels are the duo we never knew we needed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ycSy447sZU — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2024