Sexyy Red, Women’s North American Title Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 21, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an appearance by rapper Sexyy Red and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following was announced for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
* NXT North American Women’s Championship Qualifying Match: Michin vs. Tatum Paxley
* NXT North American Women’s Championship Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair
* Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans vs. Gallus
* Sexyy Red comes to NXT
* Roxanne Perez’s NXT Battleground opponent revealed
