Shane Douglas Issues Statement on Passing of Sabu, Says Wrestler Deaths Need To Be Addressed

‘The Franchise’ Shane Douglas issued a statement on the passing of Sabu to PWInsider, noting that far too many wrestlers die relatively young. He said that the deaths need to be addressed instead of going through the motions of paying tribute to someone after they’ve passed. You can read the full statement below:

I’d found out about Sabu”s untimely passing yesterday from the Queen of Extreme Francine. She called me about 30 minutes before the horrible news broke to the rest of the world, including his tens of millions of fans around the globe. I could tell by the tone of her voice that it was not positive but… after she told me Sabu had passed away, I immediately felt as though I had to throw up. That feeling remained for the rest of the day, a day celebrated by most as a joyous & loving holiday- Mother’s Day. For our ECW family, that day was no longer such.

It would be a misrepresentation to say that I was shocked because it was not shocking to those of us who considered Sabu more than simply a member of the ECW family… far more! Sabu was ECWs guidestone to the incredible and unlikely 7 year odyssey that transformed professional wrestling… FOREVER!

E-C-Dub… E-C-Dub… E-C-Dub…

We all know what that chant means today. It is confirmation, a validation that we had created something special inside the bingo hall at the corner of Swanson and Ritner. Sabu was the most important cog in that wheel that was to become Extreme Championship Wrestling. Sabu was the reason for the legend that has become ECW. Hell, he was ECWs ‘secret sauce”, our vault-kept ‘hidden formula’. In other words, Sabu was ECW!

I sat yesterday and read through the myriad accolades being posted from our industry’s most notable names. It would be impossible to top what has already been said about Sabu. So I intend to take a different approach by asking our colleagues, fans, journalists, onlookers and, most urgently, the investors who make it all work.

We MUST change the conversation and broach into all of the contentious topics that are difficult to even discuss. Anything short of that will only prolong the repulsive current vicious cycle. And when that next death occurs, what will we all do in response? The exact same thing we’re doing today and… expecting a different outcome. I believe that’s what intelligent people call INSANITY! For my small part, I say screw that. Let’s work on a real solution. Imagine that, an actual recipe to fix and repair the root causes of this ongoing genocide. Let’s insist that all parties demand the same and require that no topic should be taboo. Anything less will be a travesty. Let’s make Sabu’s passing both the final acceptable death and the impetus for positive change. Shouldn’t Sabu’s incredible career, including all of those OMFG moments he so thrilled us with, be worth at least that?

When the final history of professional wrestling is written, where will your loyalty lie? Will you be able to tell our grandkids the incredible and true story that was Sabu? Or will you merely be ready for the exact same discussion we’ve all had so many times before?

Will your name be on that right side of history?

What will Sabu’s legacy be?

Will these ongoing untimely deaths continue to be, ahem, acceptable?

The Franchise Shane Douglas

PS: I miss you Sabu. I love you my brother. Thank you for the electricity, excitement, and commitment you imbued into wrestling. I am both heart-broken and hopeful that you are finally at peace. All I know is that heaven is about to have one hell of a main event and it’s likely that Sabu will be their first “homicidal, suicidal, genocidal” wrestler to participate.