In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Shane Helms explained why he doesn’t like the term ‘celebrity wrestlers’ and said he thinks of all wrestlers as celebrities.

Shane Helms said: “There is always people that, when celebrities come in, they have things to say. I’m like, ‘WrestleMania was built off of that.’ Are you sure that’s a bad thing? Maybe it’s not. Also, I think pro wrestlers are celebrities. We’re on TV as much as anybody. I don’t even like the term Celebrity Wrestling. We’re celebrities too. I’ve done autograph signings on six continents. There are a lot of TV stars you can go over there and they don’t know who the hell they are.”