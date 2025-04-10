wrestling / News
Shane Helms Explains Why He Doesn’t Like The Term ‘Celebrity Wrestlers’
April 10, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Shane Helms explained why he doesn’t like the term ‘celebrity wrestlers’ and said he thinks of all wrestlers as celebrities.
Shane Helms said: “There is always people that, when celebrities come in, they have things to say. I’m like, ‘WrestleMania was built off of that.’ Are you sure that’s a bad thing? Maybe it’s not. Also, I think pro wrestlers are celebrities. We’re on TV as much as anybody. I don’t even like the term Celebrity Wrestling. We’re celebrities too. I’ve done autograph signings on six continents. There are a lot of TV stars you can go over there and they don’t know who the hell they are.”
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton Believes Charlotte Flair Didn’t Expect Her To Clap Back in Controversial Segment
- Next Steven Spielberg Movie Will Include Wrestling, Chavo Guerrero and Brian Cage Involved
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment ‘Completely Missed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood