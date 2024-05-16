wrestling / News
Shane Helms Thinks the Current WWE Locker Room Has Become a Lot Safer
May 16, 2024
– During a recent interview with Behind the Turnbuckle, WWE producer and former Superstar Shane Helms discussed the current locker room environment in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
On the WWE locker room environment now: “It’s a little less rowdy but a lot safer, you know? You know, I mean they take care of the guys a lot more, you know. It sounds like some of them wanted it to be like it was back in the day; I don’t agree with that.”
Shane Helms on his peers paving the way for the current generation: “I want things to be a little easier because the grind is going to be the grind. It’s never going to be an easy job; it’s always going to be hard.”
