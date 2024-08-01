wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Comments On Meeting With Tony Khan
July 31, 2024
Shane McMahon has given a statement on his meeting with Tony Khan that took place on Wednesday. As reported, McMahon met with Khan on Wednesday to discuss “possibilities moving forward.” McMahon issued a statement through Bully Ray, who read the statement off on Busted Open After Dark.
The statement read (per Fightful):
“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”