wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Comments On Meeting With Tony Khan

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Fastlane, WWE WrestleMania 38, Declan McMahon Image Credit: WWE

Shane McMahon has given a statement on his meeting with Tony Khan that took place on Wednesday. As reported, McMahon met with Khan on Wednesday to discuss “possibilities moving forward.” McMahon issued a statement through Bully Ray, who read the statement off on Busted Open After Dark.

The statement read (per Fightful):

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shane McMahon, Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading