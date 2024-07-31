Tony Khan Has Met With Shane McMahon About ‘Possibilities Moving Forward’

Wrestletalk and Fightful reports that Tony Khan has met with Shane McMahon to discuss “possibilities moving forward”, although it’s unclear what that means. A photo depicting the meeting has leaked online and can be seen below. The meeting took place at a private airport in Arlington, TX this past Monday afternoon.

Khan had been “open” to talking with McMahon, but it was believed they hadn’t met or talked before recent rumors about Shane joining AEW. Since then, Khan has been “very open” to “using” Shane in some capacity, and has said he was considering the idea of talk to Shane when the idea was pitched to him backstage. Khan previously said that Shane was “welcome to stop by at any time” and “seems like a really nice guy”. He also noted that he has “a lot of respect for (McMahon) as an executive and a professional wrestler”, and that McMahon is “always welcome in AEW”.

McMahon last appeared for WWE at Wrestlemania 39, when he tore his quad in a match with the Miz. Back in June, it was noted that Shane had no contract in WWE, which WWE confirmed.