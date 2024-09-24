– ROH and AEW wrestler Shane Taylor took to social media this week to response to a user claiming that “ROH is sadly dead.” Taylor later declared that ROH “will never be dead” as long as he breathes. The exchange was initially prompted by Taylor’s commenting on Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes after they retained the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed Kingdom in a Bunkhouse Brawl last Saturday on AEW Collision.

Taylor initially posted on Rhodes and Guevara, “@ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions…Amazing how so many have become #ROH champions without going the that REAL ROH 🔥. Congratulations…I guess.” Another user on X later responded that ROH is dead.

The X user wrote on Ring of Honor, “Its just AEW Dark with titles to make the wrestlers feel like Tony hasnt completely forgot about them and we can all pretend Tony hasn’t actually turned them in to jobbers. Lets not play the pretend game they want us to all play Shane. ROH sadly is dead. Glad you’re all paid tho.”

Shane Taylor wrote in response, “@ringofhonor will NEVER be dead as long I’m fucking breathing. It was at it’s best when there was a General, a Captain to lead…Maybe it’s just time I take the chair. #RumbleBadManRumble #STP” You can view that exchange below.

Taylor is a former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion and World Television Champion. He wrestled in a three-way, nine-man tag team match earlier this month at AEW All Out 2024 during the Zero Hour pre-show. He teamed with Lee Moriarty and Beast Mortos in a losing effort won by The Undisputed Kingdom.

