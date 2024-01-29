Shane Taylor Promotions Send Message to Blackpool Combat Club Following AEW Collision

Shane Taylor Promotions are not done with the Blackpool Combat Club following their tag match on this week’s AEW Collison. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty have been battling the group as of late, and fell to John Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli on Saturday’s show. AEW posted a video after the match where the two said that their issues with the BCC aren’t over.

“We make a career of fighting the biggest, the baddest, and the best competition out there,” Taylor said (per Fightful). “When you do that, when you don’t duck anybody, when you don’t run from anybody, sometimes, you learn those hard lessons. You face those consequences. But make no mistake about it. Moxley, Claudio, we are far from done. As far as I’m concerned, when people think about the baddest dudes in this company, they will not think about the BCC. They will think about STP.”

Moriarty added, “Fall down seven, get up eight. No matter what you try to do to us, we get back up on our feet, stand ten toes down, and we’re defiant every single time. Because we are here to prove that we are two of the best, regardless of who’s across from us in that ring. So you all need to understand it’s time to watch your step and protect your neck.”

Taylor also posted to Twitter to write: