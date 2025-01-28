– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, former WWE and WCW wrestler Shannon Moore spoke about his short-loved “Prince of Punk” gimmick in WWE, and how bringing in CM Punk squashed his character. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shannon Moore on his return to WWE: “I get back [to WWE] and they’re like, ‘We have this guy that we’re going to introduce, CM Punk. We want you to work with him.’ That’s when I started to work with him in ECW. Whenever they brought Punk in, they squashed my whole punk character because I had been calling myself the Prince of Punk. I had been doing that for six or seven months and they were about to bring Punk up.”

On not knowing Punk before he returned to WWE: “I had never heard of CM Punk. Then I was like, ‘Okay, I get it.’ Later on, I heard that Paul [Heyman] and them had seen my look and knew that I was calling myself the Prince of Punk, ‘There can only be one Punk.’ They made the right decision. Punk has made them millions of dollars and still makes them millions of dollars. It just sucks because it kind of got me down and out with wrestling. ‘Cut your mohawk, grow your hair back out.”