Shannon Moore Reveals Origin Of 3 Count’s Green Circles

Shannon Moore recently revealed the origin of the green circles that 3 Count carried to the ring in their WCW days. Moore was part of the boy band-inspired group with Evan Karagias and Shane Helms, and the trio carried large green circle props to the ring that they would dance on before their matches. Moore was a guest on Talk is Jericho and revealed that they were a “production error” inspired by the TLC “Waterfalls” music video.

“It was a production error,” Moore said (h/t to Fightful). “I don’t know if you’ve seen TLC or these 90s videos where they’re dancing on waterfalls and a green screen. That was where the green circles came from. They had these round circles and we were dancing on them. They forgot to edit in the water or whatever they were going to put underneath us. I think it was [Vince] Russo who went back and watched the edited version of the music video and was like, ‘What are these green circles? Why are they dancing on green circles?’ It was a production error.”

He continued, “When we debuted, they wanted us to carry the green circles to the ring and use them as weapons or shields, and they cut them out of this thick ass plywood. They weighed 100 pounds. Whenever you try to swing them, or you just carry them, you’re carrying this 100-pound green circle. It was horrible at the beginning. It was all a mistake, but it worked.”

3 Count’s run as a group ran from late 1999 until late 2000 when Karagias was kicked out of the group. Helms and Moore split in early 2001.