Shaul Guerrero Says Guerrero Family Has No Say In How WWE Uses Eddie Guerrero’s Name and Likeness

Last June, Vickie Guerrero revealed in a series of Twitter posts that the WWE owns the rights to Eddie Guerrero’s name and likeness. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Shaul Guerrero confirmed this and added that his family has no say in what WWE can do with his name or likeness. Here are highlights:

On if she paid attention to how WWE used Eddie Guerrero for storylines after his death: “I’m going to be very honest, I was so shut out and so numb that after my dad passed, I wasn’t watching WWE. It’s still painful to watch for multiple reasons. It’s not the show I watch on the regular, if you will. And honestly, I was just trying to handle being the girl who’s famous dad died. At school, I was just trying to handle my own s–t, to be honest.”

On WWE owning his name and likeness: “I think we have to be really careful with how we use people’s names and their likeness, especially after they’re gone. Dad, his real name was used, ‘Eddie Guerrero’ is his legit name. And WWE, to this day, still own the rights to his name. So we don’t have a say in anything. Yeah, so make sure if you’re a young wrestler and you’re going to sign a contract, make sure you own the rights to your name. That’s just some good, good advice. Any lawyer will tell you that. Make sure you own the rights to a character you come up with or your own likeness.”

On Vickie Guerrero becoming a WWE character in her own right: “We didn’t know she had that in her. My mom was a dancer, and she was a performer, so I knew that but like, I don’t think she even saw where she was going to take this character. I’m so proud of her. I beam nothing but pride for my mom, and I really hope I get to work with her one day. The closest I’ve gotten to is getting to announce her on AEW and I marked out so bad. Justin Roberts gave me s–t in the back, he was like, ‘Well, if I haven’t seen a biased announcer before, now I have’ (laughs). But yeah, I really hope I get to work with her, because she’s so incredibly talented.”