Shawn Michaels And Triple H Spoof DX State Of The Union

Shawn Michaels and Triple H parodied their DX State of the Union speech from 1997 in a post on Twitter/X.

They did so to promote the new era of WWE NXT on the CW Network that started last week with a newsworthy show from Chicago. As seen below, the WWE executives addressed NXT’s move to The CW Network.

Triple H outlined words they would start to use and others they would attempt to avoid to help cater to their demographic.