wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels And Triple H Spoof DX State Of The Union
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
Shawn Michaels and Triple H parodied their DX State of the Union speech from 1997 in a post on Twitter/X.
They did so to promote the new era of WWE NXT on the CW Network that started last week with a newsworthy show from Chicago. As seen below, the WWE executives addressed NXT’s move to The CW Network.
Triple H outlined words they would start to use and others they would attempt to avoid to help cater to their demographic.
🚨 🚨 🚨 @ShawnMichaels and @TripleH have an important message regarding #WWENXT on @TheCW. pic.twitter.com/6fUOrAEVE2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood