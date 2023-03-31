Shawn Michaels Says “No Plans Have Changed” For NXT Europe

Speaking at a recent WrestleMania media event, Shawn Michaels responded to an inquiry about the status of NXT Europe, WWE’s brand-in-development that is meant to take the place of the now-defunct NXT UK (per Fightful). Michaels indicated the brand’s progress remains in the onboarding stages for both creative and talent roster personnel and that everything was proceeding according to plan. You can find a highlight and watch the complete press scrum event below.

On the current status of NXT Europe: “As far as I know, no plans have changed. It’s my understanding that everything is on course. To be honest with you, I never know what I’m supposed to say about that stuff and what I’m not supposed to say. I do know that it’s still on course and we’re putting, from a creative standpoint, getting people on board that we think will help be able to write and produce that show and things of that nature. We have, in our minds, put down on paper talent that can benefit from it and also new and younger talent that we have at NXT where we say, ‘they might not be live TV ready, but these would be great prospects to do from a NXT Europe standpoint.’ Then, on our own, I’ve done research and have people look into some talent that live in the UK and Europe and look at who we feel might be the best to reach out to when the time comes that we get asked to do that.”