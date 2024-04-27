Shawn Michaels Praises Kiana James Following Move to Main Roster

Kiana James was drafted to the RAW roster during night one of WWE’s Draft, one of two NXT wrestlers to get called up. The other was Carmelo Hayes, who will now be on Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels praised James and said that she ‘knows how good she is.’

He wrote: “Every time she steps between those ropes, @kianajames_wwe gets better and better. She knows how good she is, and now she gets to show how good she is every Monday Night. #WWERaw #WWEDraft”