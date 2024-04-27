wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Praises Kiana James Following Move to Main Roster
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
Kiana James was drafted to the RAW roster during night one of WWE’s Draft, one of two NXT wrestlers to get called up. The other was Carmelo Hayes, who will now be on Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels praised James and said that she ‘knows how good she is.’
He wrote: “Every time she steps between those ropes, @kianajames_wwe gets better and better. She knows how good she is, and now she gets to show how good she is every Monday Night. #WWERaw #WWEDraft”
Every time she steps between those ropes, @kianajames_wwe gets better and better.
She knows how good she is, and now she gets to show how good she is every Monday Night. #WWERaw #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/5D2au4BDiI
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 27, 2024
