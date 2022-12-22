Shawn Michaels Shuts Down Idea Of a Final Match

Shawn Michaels has consistently said that his WWE Crown Jewel match was his last bout, and he reiterated that in a new interview. Michaels spoke with Culture State for a new interview and was asked about the possibility of returning to the ring in the wake of the likes of Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat competing this year, with the hosts pointed out that some guys are still wrestling in their 70s and suggesting coming back for one a match a decade.

“No, no,” Michaels said with a chuckle. “Once a decade, yeah no. Father time waits on no man. I’m good. And I’m unbelievably happy with my career, and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish.”

Michaels is WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, overseeing creative for WWE NXT.