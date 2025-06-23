Shawn Spears Believes The Pinnacle Had Greater Potential

Shawn Spears feels his former group in AEW, The Pinnacle, did not reach its full potential. The faction, which included MJF, FTR, and Wardlow with manager Tully Blanchard, was active from March 2021 until it disbanded in June 2022.

In a recent social media Q&A, Spears was asked about the group and stated that The Pinnacle “easily should have been” one of the greatest heel factions of all time.

Spears is now signed with WWE and performs on the NXT brand.