Shazza McKenzie on How She Got Her First AEW Booking

– Speaking to Fightful Select, Australian wrestler Shazza McKenzie discussed how she got her first booking in AEW. According to McKenzie, she first got into contact with Brandi Rhodes about AEW back in 2018, and Brandi said she wanted her involved. However, work visa issues prevented her from getting to the US as soon as she would’ve preferred. She later was able to attend AEW Double or Nothing in person and reportedly informed Brandi Rhodes she wouldn’t be able to work all out because of visa complications.

Shortly before All Out 2019, she was contacted by AEW if she could make the trip to the event. As a result, she was able to work the women’s Casino Battle Royale at the August 2019 All Out event. She was later put in touch with Christopher Daniels to work AEW Dark in November 2019, since she was working in the US at that time for a SHIMMER TV taping.

Additionally, Shazza McKenzie noted she hasn’t been in touch with AEW all that much during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the various shutdowns and travel restrictions.

You can check out AEW Dark episode 6 from November 8, 2019 below. The show features McKenzie teaming up with Shalandra Royal against Leva Bates & Nyla Rose