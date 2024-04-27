wrestling / News
Sheamus Warns Never To Pray For Injury For Another Wrestler
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sheamus sent what was probably another message to Drew McIntyre, giving advice that no one should wish for another to get injured. It was in response to a fan video of the Celtic Warrior with CM Punk. After Punk tore his triceps, McIntyre said in a promo that he prayed for it to happen.
Sheamus wrote: “Never pray for injury to another fighter. A true warrior solves his outward problems with combat & inward problems with intense psycho therapy. #whatgoesaround #growup”
Never pray for injury to another fighter. A true warrior solves his outward problems with combat & inward problems with intense psycho therapy. #whatgoesaround #growup https://t.co/plSvsx8TSE
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Names Backstage at WWE SmackDown for Draft Night 1 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Rumor on New Claim Alleging CM Punk Tried to Have Colt Cabana Fired From AEW
- PG Era Considered To Be Done In WWE, Note On Plans For Content Going Forward
- Becky Lynch On Her Reaction Backstage After Nia Jax Punch, Jax Apologizing