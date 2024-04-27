Sheamus Warns Never To Pray For Injury For Another Wrestler

In a post on Twitter, Sheamus sent what was probably another message to Drew McIntyre, giving advice that no one should wish for another to get injured. It was in response to a fan video of the Celtic Warrior with CM Punk. After Punk tore his triceps, McIntyre said in a promo that he prayed for it to happen.

Sheamus wrote: “Never pray for injury to another fighter. A true warrior solves his outward problems with combat & inward problems with intense psycho therapy. #whatgoesaround #growup”