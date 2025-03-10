Shelton Benjamin Says It Was ‘Awesome’ Working With Jim Cornette In OVW

Shelton Benjamin trained in OVW under Jim Cornette and others, and he recently praised Cornette in a new interview. The AEW star spoke with Kenny McIntosh for Inside the Ropes and talked about his time in OVW. You can see highlights sent along by the site below:

On making the transition from amateur to pro wrestling: “For me, I barely felt like there was any real transition. I’ve been a pro wrestling fan since I was eight years old, so I knew what I was getting into. I’ve been a fan. I had playground championships and all these things. So for me, coming in, it was not much of a transition at all. It was actually a lot of fun. I don’t want to say it was easy, but looking back, it was for me, fairly easy.”

On working with Cornette in OVW: “I think it was one of the best things for me because I was taught the old-school style of wrestling and how you conduct yourself. Along with Jim Cornette, I give credit to Rip Rogers, Danny Davis, Nick Dinsmore and Rob Conway. I consider all of those guys my mentors. But Corny in particular, again, I was a fan of wrestling, so I knew exactly who he was. He was the first guy that I met that I marked out for. Because this is Jim Cornette. I remember this guy hitting Baby Doll with the tennis racket to make him be the heel who Dusty Rhodes wanted to get. So I go way back with it. It was awesome for me working under Jim.

“I know he’s a very polarising figure for a lot of people, but he’s been nothing but a friend and a mentor to me. He’s hard on us when he has to be. I always say no matter, at least in my experience, whether you like what Jim says or whether you don’t like what Jim says, no matter what, he’s being honest. I’ve never heard of Jim Cornette telling a lie, because Jim Cornette would rather curse you out than lie.”