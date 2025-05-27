Shelton Benjamin Says He’s Interested In Acting Roles, Voiceover Work

Shelton Benjamin says that he’s interested in acting opportunities outside of wrestling. Benjamin recently appeared on the Energis podcast and said that he’s open to pursuing acting roles, something they’ve always been interested in.

“I’m excited with them,” Benjamin said in regard to fans being potentially excited to see him on the screen. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. That and voiceovers. I’m a big kid. Not only am I a big kid, I’m a big geek. I went to San Diego Comic Con for the first time and I had to give my agent my wallet (because I didn’t trust myself). There’s no way. Every penny I made signing autographs would have gone to buying stuff.”

He continued, “With acting and ventures I want to get into, I’m on the clock now. This stuff has to work. I don’t have time to wonder or hope. I try to pick up a breadcrumb as soon as I see it. If I hear something profound or even strange, I try to pick up on it as soon as possible. I’m on the clock. This has to work.”

Benjamin is the current co-holder of the AEW World Tag Team Championships along with Bobby Lashley.