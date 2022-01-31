Shelton Benjamin Shares Pics From Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble

Shelton Benjamin didn’t get to participate in the WWE Royal Rumble, but he managed to get some pics with WWE legends that he’s shared. Benjamin posted a couple of photos to his Instagram account from the show, including one with Rhea Ripley and a second with Kurt Angle and Booker T.

Benjamin captioned the post:

“I’m bummed I didn’t get to compete in the Royal Rumble. However I did get a photo with @rhearipley_wwe & two Hall of famers @bookertfivex & @therealkurtangle so I’m calling it a Win! It’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true , it’s a trap #royalrumble2022 #thehurtbusiness #thegoldstandard #teamangle”

Angle posted a comment on Benjamin’s post which read, “Team Angle 4Ever.”