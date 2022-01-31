wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Shares Pics From Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
Shelton Benjamin didn’t get to participate in the WWE Royal Rumble, but he managed to get some pics with WWE legends that he’s shared. Benjamin posted a couple of photos to his Instagram account from the show, including one with Rhea Ripley and a second with Kurt Angle and Booker T.
Benjamin captioned the post:
“I’m bummed I didn’t get to compete in the Royal Rumble. However I did get a photo with @rhearipley_wwe & two Hall of famers @bookertfivex & @therealkurtangle so I’m calling it a Win! It’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true , it’s a trap #royalrumble2022 #thehurtbusiness #thegoldstandard #teamangle”
Angle posted a comment on Benjamin’s post which read, “Team Angle 4Ever.”
