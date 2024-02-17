Shelton Benjamin Says Kurt Angle Acted Like an Older Brother to Him in WWE

– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recalled his time in the Team Angle stable in WWE, noting how nicely leader Kurt Angle treated him at the time, coming to him for feedback and advice, and also acting like an older brother to the new WWE Superstar at the time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shelton Benjamin on Kurt Angle becoming like an older brother to him: “Turns out it was like having an older brother. Kurt made us feel like we were just as important as he was in the grand scheme of things. It was like — brothers immediately. He didn’t talk down to us, he was just cool. I can’t think of any negative things to say about Kurt during that time.”

On how Angle would seek him and Charlie Haas for advice: “There were times where he would ask us for advice, which for us we were like: he’s already been world champion, what does he need to ask us? It was a humbling experience and it taught me a lot about how I want to be perceived by the people around me and fans alike moving forward.”

Benjamin debuted in WWE in late 2002 as part of Team Angle along with Charlie Haas to help Angle deal with Brock Lesnar.