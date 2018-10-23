Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

The Shield Win Tag Titles on Raw, Dean Ambrose Attacks Seth Rollins (Pics, Video)

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Shield Raw 10.22.18

– The Shield became Raw Tag Team Champions on tonight’s episode of Raw, but then proceeded to fall apart as Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins. You can see highlights from the match and segment below, as posted to WWE’s Twitter account.

Ambrose and Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to win the titles, after which Ambrose turned heel and assaulted his Shieldmate. He ended the attack with Dirty Deeds on the concrete and then left through the crowd:

article topics :

Dean Ambrose, RAW, Seth Rollins, The Shield, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

