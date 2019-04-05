SHIMMER 113 Results: New Champion Crowned, Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker, More

SHIMMER 113 results from Woodside, N.Y. at LA Boom live on FITE on 4/5/19 (results courtesy of Wrestling With Demons):

Rich Palladino is the ring announcer. He works for Beyond Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Revolution. Always likable and he connects with the crowd really well.

Shimmer Champion Nicole Savoy vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

Lenny Leonard and Dave Prazack are announcers. Prazack said they’re doing it like Saturday Night’s Main Event with the top title match as the opener.

Savoy got the pin with a Dragon Suplex.

It took a couple of minutes for Savoy get out of the ring after the match as a second referee came out to help her out.

The match was a back and forth series of lariats and strikes with a few suplexes and submission attempts mixed it.

And still SHIMMER Champion! #SHIMMER113 pic.twitter.com/vTMAwxfziE — Nick 🌴 I Want TS7 🌴 Wrestling Nerd (@FearlessRiOT) April 5, 2019

SHIMMER Scramble: Veda Scott vs. Brittany Blake vs. Brandi Lauren vs. Allie Recks vs. Hyan vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Leva Bates (as Britney Spears)

It took forever before it started because of the music entrances and ring introductions. I understand that they want to get everyone on the card but these matches are a cluster overkill.

Hyan pinned Recks after the 450 Double Knee Splash. It looked like either she missed the move or the cameras did from the angle on TV.

They all worked hard but it was what it was. Typical scramble match.

Allysin Kay vs. Kris Statlander

Kay got the pin after the discus lariat.

This was good. Statlander is a regular in WWR and she’s quickly becoming a rising indie star. Nobody believed she was going to win, but it was a really good and competitive match. Kay gave her the pinky shake as show of respect after.

Su Yung vs. Shazza McKenzie

Veda Scott replaced Prazack on commentary.

McKenzie got the pin after her stunner off the top rope.

Lots of slow motion and telegraphed looking stuff by McKenzie in this one.

SHIMMER Tag Team Champions Mercedes Martinez and Cheerleader Melissa vs. Thunder Rosa and Holidead

Martinez got the pin on Holidead after she brought the tag titles into the ring once again for Melissa to use as a weapon. Martinez then distracted the referee as Melissa gave Holidead the Air Raid Crash on one of the belts. Martinez then hit the double stomp off the rope for the pin.

This was sloppy and they looked lost with each other at times. Holidead looked like she landed on her head wrong as Martinez and Melissa gave her a double team power bomb. Another lame SHIMMER finish with a referee getting easily distracted just for the sake of doing a finish.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker

Tessa got the pin after the BuzzSaw DDT.

Excellent match. These two have wrestled each other many times before and it showed. They started off with chain wrestling and things got physical and intense from there.

They exchanged giving each other their finishers. Baker hit The Magnum. Blanchard got Baker in the stretch submission.

Blanchard hit the flying senton off the rope that she used on Joey Ryan last night on the Impact Wrestling show. It looked like she bounced off Baker when she landed.

Blanchard hit The Magnum then had a hard time rolling Baker over for a pin attempt which allowed Baker to get her hand on the rope.

It was suspenseful where it looked like either could win it at any time.

After the match it looked like the doe-eyed Baker wanted to hug or shake hands. Blanchard only nodded her head as a show of respect and left the ring.

Kris Wolf, Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, and Solo Darling vs. Charli Evans, Jessica Troy, Zoe Lucas, and Steph De Lander in Wolf’s last SHIMMER match before retirement

Wolf pinned Evans after meteora off the top rope.

Fun match that went long. Wolf got back Tito (her wolf head) early in the match. Evans taunted Wolf with Tito by bringing him in the ring. Wolf kicked Evans in the crotch and merely grabbed Tito back from her. De Lander then tried to rush Wolf, but Wolf put Tito on De Lander’s head to temporarily blind her. The blinded De Lander then held Wolf in her arms as Wolf gave double kicks to all the other heels.

Most of the match saw Vox isolated in the heel corner before she made the hot tag to her usual tag partner (and sister) Exo.

There was a cool comedy bit where everyone gave each other a chain of fish hooks in the mouth. Vox was the last link in the chain and she flipped everyone else over with it in the style of Joey Ryan’s You Porn Plex. The crowd chanted “This is awesome!”

Wolf looked like she was going to do a dive to the outside with Tito in hand, but she stopped and threw Tito as hard as she could on all of the heels below.

Before the finish, there was a big sequence of everyone giving each other various kicks and forearm shots.

Kris Wolf was lifted on the shoulders of her teammates after the match as the crowd chanted her name.

Heart of SHIMMER Champion Dust vs. Samantha Heights with Rosemary banned from the building

Heights won the title after walking the top rope, while holding Dust in a wristlock, and jumping off to drive her into the mat for the pin.

Brittany Blake came out to celebrate with Heights afterwards.

Physical match, but not as good as their match on Sunday at SHIMMER. Both have star quality.

This felt like it was a show just for the sake of having a show during WM Week and nothing more.