wrestling / News
SHIMMER 119 Results 10.31.21: Kimber Lee Beats Willow Nightingale in Headliner
– SHIMMER returned to action with SHIMMER 119 earlier today at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Below are some results from SHIMMER 119, courtesy of Bryant D. (@BDPhotography88):
* Allysin Kay defeated Jamie Luck.
* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Team Sea Stars (c) retained the tag titles over Kayla Kassidy & Sierra.
* Marti Belle beat Alice Crowley.
* Davienne won her match with Brittany Blake.
* Zoey Skye beat Heather Monroe.
* Charli Evans beat Holidead.
* Nicole Savoy was victorious over Janai Kai.
* Heart of SHIMMER Championship: Nevaeh beat Hyan (c) to capture the championship.
* SHIMMER Championship: Kimber Lee (c) beat Willow Nightingale to retain her title.
SHIMMER 120 is also being held at the Eagles Club later today.
And neeeewwww Heart of SHIMMER champion, The Killer Queen, Nevaeh!!! @nevaehOi4k @SHIMMERwomen #WomensWrestling #AndNew #Shimmer pic.twitter.com/JQM79kNWur
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) October 31, 2021
