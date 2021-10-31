wrestling / News

SHIMMER 119 Results 10.31.21: Kimber Lee Beats Willow Nightingale in Headliner

October 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
SHIMMER 119 - Kimber Lee vs. Willow Nightingale

– SHIMMER returned to action with SHIMMER 119 earlier today at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Below are some results from SHIMMER 119, courtesy of Bryant D. (@BDPhotography88):

* Allysin Kay defeated Jamie Luck.
* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Team Sea Stars (c) retained the tag titles over Kayla Kassidy & Sierra.
* Marti Belle beat Alice Crowley.
* Davienne won her match with Brittany Blake.
* Zoey Skye beat Heather Monroe.
* Charli Evans beat Holidead.
* Nicole Savoy was victorious over Janai Kai.
* Heart of SHIMMER Championship: Nevaeh beat Hyan (c) to capture the championship.
* SHIMMER Championship: Kimber Lee (c) beat Willow Nightingale to retain her title.

SHIMMER 120 is also being held at the Eagles Club later today.

