SHIMMER 119 Results 10.31.21: Kimber Lee Beats Willow Nightingale in Headliner

– SHIMMER returned to action with SHIMMER 119 earlier today at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Below are some results from SHIMMER 119, courtesy of Bryant D. (@BDPhotography88):

* Allysin Kay defeated Jamie Luck.

* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Team Sea Stars (c) retained the tag titles over Kayla Kassidy & Sierra.

* Marti Belle beat Alice Crowley.

* Davienne won her match with Brittany Blake.

* Zoey Skye beat Heather Monroe.

* Charli Evans beat Holidead.

* Nicole Savoy was victorious over Janai Kai.

* Heart of SHIMMER Championship: Nevaeh beat Hyan (c) to capture the championship.

* SHIMMER Championship: Kimber Lee (c) beat Willow Nightingale to retain her title.

SHIMMER 120 is also being held at the Eagles Club later today.