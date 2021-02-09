wrestling / News
SHIMMER Issues Announcement on No Events During WrestleMania Weekend This Year
– SHIMMER released a statement on Twitter this week announcing that company will not be running any live events during WrestleMania Weekend this year. Instead, SHIMMER will be opting to wait to run live events until later in the year when it will hopefully be possible to return to the company’s home base in the Chicago area. You can view that statement below:
“With some groups beginning to announce their Mania weekend plans, we’re getting a lot of questions. The answer is: We’ve decided it would be best to WAIT to run more live events until later in the year, when it’s possible to return to our home base in the Chicago area.”
With some groups beginning to announce their Mania weekend plans, we're getting a lot of questions. The answer is: We've decided it would be best to WAIT to run more live events until later in the year, when it's possible to return to our home base in the Chicago area.
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) February 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s RAW Talk Report: Damian Priest on Being in The Royal Rumble, Mustafa Ali Crusades Against New Day
- Edge Is Waiting to Decide His WrestleMania Opponent Until After Elimination Chamber
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Didn’t Get Approval To Wear Bullet Club Shirts At Impact’s Hard To Kill
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk