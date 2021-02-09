SHIMMER Issues Announcement on No Events During WrestleMania Weekend This Year

– SHIMMER released a statement on Twitter this week announcing that company will not be running any live events during WrestleMania Weekend this year. Instead, SHIMMER will be opting to wait to run live events until later in the year when it will hopefully be possible to return to the company’s home base in the Chicago area. You can view that statement below:

“With some groups beginning to announce their Mania weekend plans, we’re getting a lot of questions. The answer is: We’ve decided it would be best to WAIT to run more live events until later in the year, when it’s possible to return to our home base in the Chicago area.”