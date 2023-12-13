Shinsuke Nakamura On Why He Loved His Match With The Great Muta

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his match with The Great Muta at the start of the year and why it was special for him. The two fought at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023.

He said: “When I was in New Japan, people used to say that it was hard to win the award for the match on January 4th (Tokyo Dome), no matter how good the match was. In that sense, this year’s New Year’s Day match left behind a universal art form in pro wrestling that will never fade away. The timing, the story we followed, the content of the match…. I was able to leave behind something beautiful in many aspects, and I think it is one of the most beloved matches of my career.“