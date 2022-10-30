Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January

Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.

Nakamura is of course signed to WWE, which means that the company signed off on the match. Nakamura posted to Twitter to react to the announcement.

Muta is on his retirement tour, which will conclude at a retirement show on January 22nd at the Yokohama Arena.

On New Year's Day, fans will see pro wrestling's biggest dream match in 2023. 2023.1.1

ABEMA presents

"NOAH: THE NEW YEAR 2023" at NIPPON BUDOKAN: GREAT MUTA vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/qbkZ4fgKhA — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) October 30, 2022