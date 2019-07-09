wrestling / News
Shoko Nakajima Booked for AEW Fight for the Fallen
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh, Shoko Nakajima has been booked for AEW Fight for the Fallen this weekend. She’s now off the upcoming Tokyo Joshi Pro card set for July 13 in Nagoya, Japan because she’s now booked for the Fight for the Fallen card instead. Tokyo Joshi Pro and Nakajima confirmed the news today.
AEW Fight for the Fallen is set for Saturday, July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will stream on Bleacher Report Live for free.
