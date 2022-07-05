Shotzi Shuts Down Twitter Account After Responding to WWE Money in the Bank Criticism

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Shotzi responded to criticism for the women’s Money in the Bank match at last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event. Fans online criticized the match for being sloppy, which Shotzi responded to. It appears since that time, Shotzi has deactivated her Twitter account, as the domain says, “This account no longer exists.”

Shotzi will have 30 days to reactivate her account if she wants to return to Twitter.