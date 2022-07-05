wrestling / News

Shotzi Shuts Down Twitter Account After Responding to WWE Money in the Bank Criticism

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Shotzi responded to criticism for the women’s Money in the Bank match at last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event. Fans online criticized the match for being sloppy, which Shotzi responded to. It appears since that time, Shotzi has deactivated her Twitter account, as the domain says, “This account no longer exists.”

Shotzi will have 30 days to reactivate her account if she wants to return to Twitter.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, Shotzi, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading