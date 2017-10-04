Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Bray Wyatt Portraying Sister Abigail

In the latest episode of his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the possibility of Bray Wyatt playing Sister Abigail, which, as we reported earlier, appears to be the plan for that angle right now.

“It’s not my kind of story. It kind of reminds me, to a degree, of what we did with Abyss when we turned him into that lawyer Joseph Park. The alter-ego kind of thing is, eh, look, some people like it. You are asking me what I think? It’s not my kind of story because it’s not the kind of story that allows me, even at the most subconscious level after a six-pack, to go, “Wow, this could be true!” Unless a character, story or element has at least some degree, in my wildest imagination, that it could at it’s essence true it’s hard for me to wrap my head around and get excited. That doesn’t mean that a lot of other people won’t dig it. A thing I like about Bray Wyatt is that to me he is a real character. He’s a real guy. He’s not a garbageman or a clown or psychopathic dentist or whatever other character that is often so popular. He’s a real guy. That’s it.”