Slimmer’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Review  

Welcome to 411’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buy-In Show starts with a video package for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk followed by a video package for Thunder Rose vs. Serena Deeb. Next up is a video package for MJF vs. Wardlow followed by a video package for Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay. We head to a video package for Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz & The Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society followed by a video package for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho. Next up is a video package for Death Triangle vs. House of Black followed by a video package for Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole.



Buy-In Show Match

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling





Hook and Nese start the match. Nese flexes in Hook’s face, so Hook quickly takes him to the mat. Nese rolls out of the ring and regroups with Sterling on the outside. Nese heads back into the ring as Danhausen tags himself into the match. Danhausen grabs a standing side headlock, but Nese breaks free and levels Danhausen with a shoulder tackle. Nese goes for a splash in the corner, but Danhausen slides out of the way, and Nese crashes into the corner. Danhausen this a hurricanrana off the second rope, but Nese regains control and makes the tag to Sterling. Sterling works over Danhausen in the corner before making the quick tag back to Nese. Nese continues the assault on Danhausen and makes the tag back to Sterling. Sterling hits a suplex but missing a running elbow drop. Danhausen tries to make the tag to Hook, but Nese gets the tag and prevents Danhausen from making the tag. Danhausen fights back against Nese and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Hook. Hook hits a front head and arm suplex before Sterling accidentally tags himself into the match. Hook delivers a Tazplex to Sterling and makes the tag to Danhausen. Danhausen puts one foot on Sterling’s chest and gets the three count.

Match Result: Danhausen defeats “Smart” Mark Sterling after a Tazplex from Hook.

Match Length: 5:27

Slimmer’s Rating: **



MJF vs. Wardlow





MJF flees to the outside as soon as the bell rings. Wardlow discusses the situation with the referee, so MJF charges back into the ring and connects with a clubbing forearm shot to the back. Wardlow turns and goes for a powerbomb, but MJF again flees to the outside. Wardlow pulls MJF back up onto the apron and MFJ goes for a sunset flip over the rope, but Wardlow blocks. MFJ goes for an O’Connor Roll, but MJF blocks. Wardlow goes for a powerbomb, but MJF rolls him up for a two count. MJF obviously fakes a leg injury and then pulls his ring out of his trunks right in front of both Wardlow and the referee. The referee takes the ring from MJF and MJF pleads with Wardlow. MJF and Wardlow shake hands, but Wardlow refuses to release his grip. Wardlow hits the powerbomb and follows up with a second powerbomb. Wardlow hits three more powerbomb but still refuses to pin MJF. Wardlow hits FIVE MORE powerbombs and then finally stands on MJF’s chest for the three count. After the match, MJF has to be stretchered out of the arena.

Match Result: Wardlow defeats MJF with ten consecutive powerbombs.

Match Length: 7:37

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys





Matt and Matt start the match. Jackson uses his quickness to take control early, but Hardy fights back with a back elbow shot in the corner. Jeff gets the tag, so Jackson heads to the corner and makes the tag to Nick. Jeff and Nick lock up in the middle of the ring, and Jeff levels Nick with a shoulder tackler. Nick taunts Jeff, but Jeff levels Nick with a back elbow shot. Jeff and Matt double team clothesline Nick to the outside where he regroups with Matt. Matt Hardy gets the tag, so Nick heads back into the ring and slaps Hardy across the face. Matt Jackson gets the tag, but Hardy levels him and makes the tag to Jeff. The Hardys drop Nick onto Matt and set up for Poetry in Motion, but Matt slides out of the corner while Nick connects with a kick to Jeff over the top rope. Nick rolls Jeff back into the ring, and Matt slams Jeff into the corner. Nick gets the tag and hits a slingshot senton from the apron. Nick slams Jeff’s head into the top turnbuckle and makes the quick tag back to Matt. Jeff levels Matt and Nick with a double clothesline, so Matt makes the tag back to Nick. Nick goes for the Whisper in the Wind, but Jeff slides out of the way. Jeff tries to head up top, but his boot has become totally untied, and he can barely climb. Jeff finally makes it up top and successfully hits the Whisper in the wind. Matt gets the tag from Jeff, and Jeff does not look good at all in the corner. Matt cleans house before the action spills to the outside. Nick heads up top and hits a diving senton onto his brother and both opponents on the outside. Nick rolls Matt back into the ring and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Nick connects with a running knee strike and makes the tag to Matt. The action again spills to the outside as Matt hits the Side Effect on Matt Jackson on the outside. Matt Hardy makes the tag to Jeff, and Jeff connects with Poetry in Motion onto Matt Jackson. Matt Jackson heads up top with Jeff, but Jeff hits a jaw breaker on the top turnbuckle. Jeff goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Matt rolls of the way. Matt Jackson hits the Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb from Nick. Matt Jackson makes the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. The Bucks levels Jeff and then Matt with double team super kicks, and Jeff still seems out of it. The Bucks hit a volley of low super kicks to the Hardys and then hit two more double team super kicks. The Bucks cover both Hardys, but both Hardys kick out at two. Matt Jackson set the ring steps on their side and puts Jeff on top of them. Nick heads up top, but Matt Hardy pulls him back to the mat. Jeff puts Matt Jackson on the steps, heads up top, and hits the Swanton Bomb onto the steps. Back in the ring, Matt Hardy hits the Twist of Fate on Nick, but Nick kicks out at two. Matt hits the Side Effect and another Twist of Fate before making the tag to Jeff. Jeff heads up top and hits the Swanton Bomb onto Nick for the three count.

Match Result: Jeff Hardy defeats Nick Jackson with the Swanton Bomb.

Match Length: 19:16

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill (Champion) vs. Anna Jay





Jay goes for an O’Connor roll to start the match, but Cargill blocks. Cargill fights back with a fallaway slam followed by a snap suplex. Cargill levels Jay with a clothesline followed by a double ax handle shot from the second turnbuckle. Cargill hits a back elbow shot in the corner and heads up top, but Jay joins Cargill up top. Jay hits a superplex and connects with a boot the face. Jay hits a lariat followed by a heel kick over the top rope. Jay heads up top and hits a hella sloppy sunset flip. Cargill fights back with a big boot to the chest, but Jay regains control with a kick of her own. “Smart” Mark Sterling limps down to the ring and slides a crutch into the ring. Sterling distracts the referee, so Jay hits a crutch-assisted side Russian leg sweep for a two count. Cargill fights back with the Eye of the Storm, but Jay counters Jaded into a sleeper hold. Cargill regains her vertical case and slams Jay into the corner to break the hold. Jay heads up top, but this time Cargill joins her up top as Stokely Hathaway makes his way down the ramp. Cargill hits an avalanche Jaded from the second rope, and that’s enough for the three count. After the match, Athena debuts and gets in Cargill’s face.

Match Result: Jade Cargill defeats Anna Jay with Jaded.

Match Length: 7:20

Slimmer’s Rating: *



Trios Match

Death Triangle vs. House of Black





Fenix and Black start the match. Black goes for a German suplex, but Fenix flips over and lands on his feet. Fenix goes for a back heel kick, but Black ducks and goes for a back heel kick of his own, but Fenix ducks as well. Black makes the tag to Matthews as Fenix makes the tag to Penta. Penta and Matthews square off to slug it out, but Pac gets the blind tag. King gets the tag and traps Pac in the corner. Fenix springboards into the ring make the save, but King catches him with a mid-air forearm shot. All six men charge into the ring, and a brawl erupts. Fenix and Black brawl, but Penta makes the save with a springboard Sling Blade. Matthews takes out Penta with the Meteora, but Pac levels Matthews with a Poison Rana. Looks like Black and Pac are the legal competitors. Black locks in a rear sleeper and drags Pac down to the mat. King gets the tag, levels Pac with a shoulder tackle, and makes the tag to Matthews. Matthews hits a slingshot senton but only gets a two count. King gets the tag and goes for the cannonball in the corner, but Pac slides out of the way. Pac makes the tag to Fenix, and then Penta and Fenix double team Matthews with a volley of low super kicks. Fenix and Penta dive to the outside to take out all three of their opponents. They roll King back into the ring and go for a triple team pin, but King still kicks out. Fenix goes for a suicide dive onto Matthews on the outside, but Matthews blocks. Black and Penta hits dives to the outside as well. King dives over the top rope and mostly lands on the ring apron, but give him credit for the attempt. All six men return to the ring and House of Black looks for triple brain busters, but Death Triangle blocks. Death Triangle drop King with triple super kicks, and Pac hits Black with a brain buster. Pac makes the cover, but Matthews breaks up the pin. Penta hits Matthews with a Canadian Destroyer on the ring apron off Fenix back, and then Death Triangle isolate Black in the ring. Black levels Penta with a back heels kicks and then does the same to Fenix. Pac drops Black and heads up top to go for the Black Arrow, but Matthews cuts him off. Pac sends Matthews to the outside and hits Black with a German suplex. Pac heads up top to go for the Black Arrow, but suddenly the lights go out. The lights come back on, and Julia Hart is in front of Pac. Hart sprays black mist in Pac’s face, and then Black follows up with Black Mass for the three count.

Match Result: Malakai Black defeats Pac with Black Mass.

Match Length: 15:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Men’s Own Hart Foundation Tournament Final

Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole





Joe takes control and works over Cole in the corner. Joe hits a back elbow shot in the corner and follows up with an enzuigiri. Joe levels Cole with a running back elbow shot that sends Cole to the outside. Joe follows Cole to the outside and chops Cole against the barricade. Joe charges at Cole, but Cole catches him with a super kick. Cole slams Joe shoulder-first into the ring post and then rolls him back into the ring. Cole chokes Joe across the second rope, but Joe fights back with chops to the chest. Cole wrenches Joe’s shoulder around the middle rope and follows up with a shoulder breaker. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Joe blocks and drives Cole’s knees into the mat. Cole rolls to the outside and then kicks Joe between the ropes. Cole charges at Joe in the corner, but Joe hits an STO out of the corner. Joe hits a power slam but only gets a two count. Joe goes for a powerbomb, but Cole floats over and connects with a kick to Joe’s back. Cole hits the ropes and charges at Joe, but Joe damn near decapitates Cole with a lariat. Cole hits a Back Stabber and then locks in a crossface, but Joe gets his boot under the bottom rope to break the hold. Joe blocks a super kick and counters into a powerbomb. Joe locks in an STF, but Cole makes it to the ropes. Bobby Fish charges down to the ring and wrenches Joe’s shoulder across the top rope as Cole distracts the referee. Cole takes advantage of Fish’s interference and hits the Boom for the three count.

Match Result: Adam Cole defeats Samoa Joe with the Boom.

Match Length: 14:14

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho





Soho goes for wrist control to start, but Baker tries to whip Soho to the corner to break the hold. Baker lands a forearm shot to the jaw and then works over Soho in the corner. Bake whips Soho to the corner, but Soho springs off the second rope into a diving arm drag. Baker heads to the outside to catch a breather, but Soho connects with a driving drop kick from the apron. Baker whips Soho into the barricade, but Soho rights back with a suplex on the outside. Soho rolls Baker back into the ring and heads up top, but Baker trips Soho, and Soho lands ribs-first on the top turnbuckle. Baker slams Soho ribs-first into the ring post. Baker ties up Soho and drives her ribs into Soho’s ribs. Baker levels Soho with an elbow shot and heads up top. Baker looks for Pittsburgh Sunrise, but Soho cuts her off and joins her up top. Soho hits a superplex and then slugs it out with Baker in the middle of the ring. Baker lands a stiff forearm shot to the jaw, and both Soho and Baker crumble to the mat. Baker goes for a neck breaker, but Soho tries to counter into No Future, but Baker blocks. Soho heads up top and hits a senton for a two count. Soho takes Baker up top, but Baker dumps her back down to the mat. Baker hits the Curb Stomp, but Soho kicks out at two. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Soho rolls her into a pinning predicament and then hits No Future. Soho locks in a sloppy Sharpshooter, but Baker makes it to the ropes. Baker charges at Soho in the corner but eats a boot. Soho hits a victory roll out of the corner, but Baker shifts her weight and rolls up Soho for the three count. After the match, Dr. Martha Hart comes out to celebrate Owen, thank the fans, and congratulate both Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

Match Result: Britt Baker defeats Ruby Soho with a rollup counter to the victory roll.

Match Length: 14:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Mixed Trios Match

American Top Team w/ Dan Lambert vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti





Sky and Kazarian start the match, but they quickly make the tags to Guevara and Page. Page guerilla presses Guevara and tosses him into a power slam. Sky and Kazarian get the tags, and Kazarian takes control. Kazarian traps Sky in the corner and makes the tag to Guevara. Guevara hits the double springboard cutter, and then Conti heads into the ring to assist with a double team suplex. Guevara makes the cover but only gets a one count. Kazarian gets the tag and locks in a front face lock on the mat. Page grabs Kazarian from the outside, and that allows Sky to hit a Flatliner. Kazarian goes for the tag, but Guevara and Conti are showboating on the outside. Guevara finally gets the tag, but Kazarian is not happy. Sky tags VanZant, so Conti also has to enter the match. VanZant hits a back suplex and follows up with a handspring back elbow in the corner. VanZant sets up for the TKO, but Guevara makes the save. VanZant drops Guevara with a DDT and then hits Conti with a Michinoku Driver. Conti takes control with a volley of pump kicks followed by a facebuster. Guevara and Conti show their affection for each other before facing off with Sky, Page, and VanZant. Kazarian refuses to make the save, but eventually he does tag himself into the match. Sky becomes legal for his team as Conti gets in Kazarian’s face. Guevara goes for a super kick to Kazarian, but Kazarian ducks, and Guevara takes out Conti instead. Sky takes advantage of the chaos and hits Kazarian with the TKO for the three count.

Match Result: Scorpio Sky defeats Frankie Kazarian with the TKO.

Match Length: 12:00

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly





Allin goes for an ankle pick, but O’Reilly blocks and goes to work on Allin’s shoulder. O’Reilly hits a hammer lock suplex and gets a two count. Allin fights back with a volley of elbow shots followed by a Code Red for a two count of his own. Allin hits a chop block and an over the top stunner. O’Reilly heads to the outside and Allin goes for a suicide dive, but Allin catches his feet on the rope and cartwheels into O’Reilly by accident. The action briefly returns to the ring and Allin goes for another suicide dive, but this time O’Reilly catches Allin and tries to put him to sleep on the outside. The action again returns to the ring, and O’Reilly hits a brainbuster. O’Reilly locks in an ankle lock and grapevines the leg, but Allin reverses into a modified Scorpion Death Lock, but O’Reilly makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Allin hits a Dragon Screw between the ropes and follows up with a Coffin Drop on the apron. Allin rolls O’Reilly back into the ring and goes for another Coffin Drop, but O’Reilly catches Allin and goes for a cross armbreaker. O’Reilly slaps Allin and hits the Penalty Kick. O’Reilly follows up with two more Penalty Kicks and a diving knee drop for the three count.

Match Result: Kyle O’Reilly defeats Darby Allin with three Penalty Kicks and a diving knee drop.

Match Length: 10:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (Champion) vs. Serena Deeb





Rosa and Deeb lock up in the middle of the ring, and Deeb muscles Rosa to the corner. Deeb gets a side head lock takedown, but Rosa grabs the head scissors to break free. Rosa and Deeb trade submission attempts until Rosa locks in the Pendulum. Rosa charges at Deeb in the corner, but Deeb slides to the apron to avoid contact. Rosa hits double knees between the ropes to knock Deeb off the apron, but Deeb returns to the ring and hits a neck breaker onto the top rope. Deeb hits a swinging neck breaker in the middle of the ring for a two count. Deeb takes Rosa up top and locks in a modified Gory Special on the top turnbuckle. Rosa and Deeb slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Rosa takes control with a lariat. Rosa hits a scoop slam and whips Deeb face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Rosa connects with a running clothesline in the corner and follows up with double knees in the corner. Rosa delivers a Northern Lights suplex but only gets a two count. Deeb locks in a flying octopus hold and rolls through into a sunset flip, but Rosa kicks Deeb to the corner. Deeb hits a DDT out of the corner but only gets a two count. Deeb goes for Detox, but Rosa counters into a modified crossface. Deeb rolls Rosa into a pinning predicament but only gets a two count. Deeb locks in the Stretch Muffler, but Rosa counters and repeatedly slams Deeb’s knee into the mat. Deeb charges at Rosa in the corner but eats a boot. Rosa hits the Death Valley Driver but only gets a two count. Deeb fights back with a chop block and locks in the Figure Four. Rosa tries to roll to reverse the pressure, and they end up rolling all the way to the outside. The action returns to the ring, and Deeb hits Detox for a two count. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock and follows up with a powerbomb. Deeb locks in a cloverleaf, but Rosa makes it to the ropes. Rosa charges at Deeb in the corner, but Deeb slides out of the way. Rosa and Deeb head up top, and Rosa hits a superplex. Rosa follows up with the Fire Thunder Driver for the three count.

Match Result: Thunder Rosa defeats Serena Deeb with the Fire Thunder Driver.

Match Length: 16:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Anarchy in the Arena Match

Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz & The Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society





The Jericho Appreciation Society charges into the crowd as their opponents are making their entrance, and the match begins with a massive brawl in the crowd. Moxley drives a fork into Menard’s face, and Menard is a bloody mess. Kingston takes control of Menard as Moxley brawls with Jericho. Santana and Ortiz double team Hager in the ring as Kingston and Menard continue to brawl out into the concourse. Danielson and Parker brawl up the steps as Santana and Ortiz hit the Street Sleep on Hager through two tables. Garcia sets up the ring steps at ringside and hits Ortiz with a leaping pile driver off the apron and onto the steps. Menard has become covered in mustard as he continues to brawl with Kingston. Moxley hit a diving knee over a barricade and into Jericho’s back. Garcia makes the save for Menard and beats Kingston to the ground. Moxley picks up a full cooler and launches it straight into Jericho’s face. Garcia wraps his belt around Kingston’s neck and drags him around the concourse. Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho on Moxley on the timekeeper’s table, and the table collapses under the strain. Danielson squares of with Hager and delivers a volley of kicks against the barricade, but Hager fights back and suplexes Danielson on the ramp. Moxley unscrews the top rope and drives a turnbuckle into Jericho’s gut. Moxley uses the top rope to low blow Jericho and then whips Jericho with the turnbuckle. Santana puts Parker on a table in the crowd as Kingston and Garcia brawl into a freight elevator. Ortiz puts Menard on a table and then sets up a ladder between the two ladders. Santana and Ortiz climb the ladder and dive onto Parker and Menard, driving them through the tables. Jericho and Hager square off with Moxley and Danielson in what’s left of the ring. Danielson and Moxley go to work with elbow shots as Kingston emerges from the back with a can of gasoline. Kingston dumps gasoline all over Jericho and Danielson and then pulls out a lighter. Danielson prevents Kingston from burning Jericho, so then Danielson and Kingston begin to brawl. Moxley gets dumped onto a barbed wire board as Jericho delivers Judas Effect to Kingston. Jericho and Hager double team Danielson, but Danielson holds his own against both of them. Danielson drops Hager with a running knee shot and then connects with a chair-assisted knee shot to Jericho. Danielson goes to work with Yes! Kicks to Jericho, but Hager makes the save with a bat to the back of the knee. Jericho and Hager locks in a single leg crab / rope choke combination, and the referee calls for the bell when Danielson finally passes out.

Match Result: Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeats Bryan Danielson with a single leg crab / rope choke combination.

Match Length: 22:45

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (Champions) w/ Christian Cage vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland





The match starts with all six men brawling, and the action quickly spills to the outside. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hit moonsaults off the apron and onto their opponents. Looks like Strickland and Starks are the legal men. Strickland goes for an O’Connor Roll on Starks, but Starks kicks out and makes the tag to Hobbs. Strickland shoves Hobbs to the corner, and that allows Jungle Boy to tag himself into the match. Jungle Boy dives onto Strickland on the outside, but when he tries to do the same to Lee, Lee just catches him in mid-air. Lee powerbomb Jungle Boy onto Luchasaurus, and somehow Hobbs gets the tag from Strickland. Strickland continues the assault on Jungle Boy and makes the tag to Starks. Starks prances and struts on the top rope while goes for Old School, but Jungle Boy ends up crotching him on the top rope. Strickland and Hobbs get the tags, and Strickland moonsaults off Lee’s chest onto Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Starks on the outside. Strickland kicks Hobbs to the corner, but Hobbs heads up top with Strickland and hits a super belly-to-belly suplex from the top. Luchasaurus clotheslines Strickland in the corner and then drives Starks into Hobbs in the opposite corner. Luchasaurus and Lee get the tags and square off with Hobbs in the middle of the ring. Lee and Hobbs hit Luchasaurus with a double team choke slam before Lee suplexes Hobbs to the outside. Lee dives onto Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy on the outside before rolling Luchasaurus back into the ring. Hobbs heads up top and hits a double blockbuster to Lee and Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy and Starks get the tags, and Jungle Boy dives onto Hobbs on the outside. Jungle Boy heads back into the ring but eats a spear from Starks. Starks hits the slingshot Roshambo, but Luchasaurus breaks up the pin. Strickland gets the tag, and Strickland and Lee hit a double stomp / sit-out powerbomb combo. Strickland makes the cover, but Hobbs breaks up the pin. Strickland rolls up Jungle Boy but only gets a two count. Strickland goes for a double stomp, but Jungle Boy evades. Luchasaurus flips Strickland into a sit-out slam from Jungle Boy, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Jungle Boy defeats Swerve Strickland with an assisted sit-out slam.

Match Length: 16:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



AEW World Championship Match

”Hangman” Adam Page (Champion) vs. CM Punk





Page and Punk slowly approach each other and go nose-to-nose in the middle of the ring. Page and Punk lock up, and Page muscles Punk to the corner. They lock up for a second time, and this time Punk muscles Page to the corner. The trade chops in the middle of the ring, and Punk rakes his wrist across Page’s face. They go back to the chops, and then Punk works over Page in the corner. Punk drops Page with a back elbow shot and follows up with a snapmare takedown. Page regains control and stomps a mudhole in Punk in the corner. Punk whips Page hard to the corner and lands a punch to the gut. Punk hits three scoop slams and heads up top. Punk goes for a diving crossbody, but Page rolls through, lifts Punk, and hits a fallaway slam. Page flies onto Punk on the outside and then tosses Punk into the barricade. Page grinds Punk’s face into the ring steps and then rolls him back into the ring. Page drops Punk with a rolling elbow and then whips Punk chest-first into the top turnbuckle. Page heads to the apron, but Punk knocks Page off the apron and into the barricade. Punk heads to the outside, but Page powerbombs him into the ring apron. Page heads up top and connects with a flying lariat when Punk heads back into the ring. Punk and Page head up top, but Punk hits a superplex. Punk hits a leg lariat and follows up with a corner knee shot and a bulldog. Punk sets up for a Sharpshooter, but Page punches him away. Punk catches Page with a neck breaker and gets a two count. Page dumps Punk to the outside and follows up with a moonsault to the outside. Page rolls Punk back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk blocks and locks in the Sharpshooter, but Page makes it to the ropes. Punk goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but his legs give out when he lands the flip. Page goes for the Go To Sleep, but Punk blocks. Punk again goes for the Buckshot Lariat, and again he collapses while landing the flip, but this time he does manage to still hit the lariat for a two count. Page hits the Dead Eye but only gets a two count. Page goes for Go To Sleep, but Punk grabs the top rope to block. Page hits the Go To Sleep on his next attempt, but Punk still manages to kick out at two. Page and Punk trade forearm shots on their knees and then get to their feet to slug it out. Punk eats a big boot from Page but responds with a big boot of his own. Page clotheslines Punk to the outside and throws him over the timekeeper’s table. Page rolls Punk back into the ring and once again goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk tries to counter into the Go To Sleep, but Page’s boots inadvertently knock out the referee. Page drops Punk with the lariat, but the referee is down and out. Page grabs the championship belt but can’t bring himself to use it on Punk. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat one more time, but this time Punk successfully counters into the Go To Sleep for the three count.

Match Result: CM Punk defeats “Hangman” Adam Page with the Go To Sleep.

Match Length: 25:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼