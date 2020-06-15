Slimmer’s WWE Backlash 2020 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Backlash 2020 Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Orlando, Florida. The Kickoff Show panelists are Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg. They run down the entire card before heading to a video package for Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Renee Young, JBL, and Booker T call in remotely to discuss Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Charly Caruso is backstage with Christian and Ric Flair, and they break down Edge vs. Randy Orton. Christian picks Edge, but Flair picks Orton. We head back to Stanford and Rosenberg, and they throw it to a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Miz & Morrison. Young, JBL, and Booker T break down The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders before heading to a video package for Edge vs. Randy Orton.



United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (Champion) vs. Andrade w/ Zelina Vega & Angel Garza



Kevin Owens joins the commentary team to watch this match from ringside. Crews goes for a drop kick, but Andrade side steps him and locks in a side head lock. Andrade releases the hold and pulls Crews out of the ring. Andrade works over Crews on the outside, but Crews ends up back body dropping Andrade onto the ramp. Crews follows up with a moonsault off the apron and then rolls Andrade back into the ring. Crews hits a facebuster and makes the cover for a two count. Crews goes for a suplex, but Andrade flips over and lands on his feet. Andrade connects with double knees in the corner but only gets a two count. Andrade heads up top, but Crews hits a high chop and heads up top with him. Andrade beats down Crews into the tree of woe and goes for double stomp to the chest, but Crews moves out of the way. Andrade charges at Crews, but Crews suplexes Andrade into the corner. Crews follows up with a spinebuster but only get a two count. Crews goes for the Olympic Slam, but Andrade blocks. Crews connects with a drop kick and heads to the apron. Andrade tries to suplex Crews back into the ring, but Crews pulls Andrade out to the apron instead. Andrade hits a slingshot DDT between the ropes and gets a two count. Crews east a big boot in the corner but still manages to hit the guerilla press slam. Crews follows up with a standing moonsault and a standing shooting star press, but Garza hop up onto the apron to distract Crews. Owens pulls Garza off the apron and hits a stunner to remove him from the equation. Crews hits Andrade with his toss sit-out powerbomb, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Apollo Crews defeats Andrade with the toss sit-out powerbomb.

Match Length: 7:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

We head to a video package for Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus before the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley.



Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Bayley & Sasha Banks (Champions) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics



There will be one member of each team in the match all times. Bayley, Cross, and Kay start the match. Bliss and Banks get the quick tags before all six women stare each other down in the middle of the ring. Royce gets the tag and catches Bliss with a crucifix pin for a one count. Bayley, Cross, and Kay charge into the ring, and chaos erupts. The non-legal partners brawl out of the ring, and Bliss traps Banks in the corner before making the tag to Cross. Bayley gets the tag and works over Cross in the corner. She misses a back elbow shot, but then Kay gets the tag and levels Bayley with a back elbow shot. Bayley gets back to her feet and holds Kay while Banks charges into the ring and connects with a running knee shot. Bliss and Royce get the tags, and Bliss drop kicks Bayley into the corner. Bliss connects with a double crossbody to Bayley and Royce, but Bayley creates space and make the tag to Banks. The action spills to the outside, but Royce rolls Banks back into the ring. Royce and Kay double team Banks, but Bliss and Cross prevent the pin. Bliss and Cross hit Kay with a modified 3D, and then Bliss heads up top. Bliss hits Twisted Bliss, but Banks charges into the ring and rolls up Bliss for the three count.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Alexa Bliss with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 8:39

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus



Sheamus immediately takes Hardy to the mat with a side headlock takedown and then grinds Hardy’s face into the mat. Hardy scrambles back to his feet and locks in a side head lock of his own, but Sheamus powers out and works over Hardy in the corner. Sheamus rips Hardy’s shirt, but Hardy fights back with a low drop kick to the knee. Hardy continues to kick and stomp on Sheamus’ knee, but Sheamus fights back to his feet and delivers a European uppercut. Sheamus chokes Hardy across the bottom rope, but Hardy hits the ropes and drop kicks Sheamus off the apron. Hardy heads out of the ring and dives off the ring steps on to Sheamus. Hardy rolls Sheamus back into the ring and goes for a suplex, but Sheamus blocks. Sheamus lifts Hardy and dumps him knee-first onto the top of the ring post. Sheamus hits a modified (sloppy?) swinging side slam and follows up with a knee drop from the second rope. Sheamus grinds his boot into Hardy’s face and then hits two consecutive Irish Curse backbreakers for a two count. Sheamus locks in a head lock on the mat, but Hardy fights back to his feet. Sheamus connects with a running knee shot to the head but again only gets a two count. Sheamus goes back to the head lock, but Hardy fights to his feet and hits a back suplex. Sheamus levels Hardy with a clothesline and heads up top. Sheamus goes for a diving clotheslines from the top, but Hardy side steps him and heads up top to hit Whisper in the Wind for a two count. Hardy and Sheamus trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Hardy takes control with his patented split-leg leg drop for another two count. Hardy hits a mule kick followed by a Sling Blade. Hardy rolls to the apron and heads up top, but Sheamus heads up top with him. Hardy shoves Sheamus back down to the mat and sets up for the Swanton Bomb, but Sheamus knocks the ropes to make Hardy lose his balance. Sheamus hits White Noise, but Hardy kicks out at two. Sheamus locks in the cloverleaf, but Hardy makes it to the ropes to force the break. Sheamus drapes Hardy across the top rope and hits Ten Beats of the Bodhrán, but Hardy fights back with the Twist of Fate. Hardy heads up top and hits the Swanton Bomb, but Sheamus gets his foot on the ropes. The action spills to the outside, and Hardy dives off the barricade toward Sheamus, but Sheamus hits Hardy with a Brogue Kick in mid-air. Sheamus rolls Hardy back into the ring and hits another Brogue Kick for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Jeff Hardy with the Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 16:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (Champion) vs. Nia Jax



Asuka takes the fight to Jax as soon as the bell rings. Asuka goes for a sleeper hold, but Jax knocks her away. Asuka goes for an arm bar, but Jax head butts her to the corner. Asuka locks in the Octopus, but Jax powers out and slings Asuka across the ring. Jax levels Asuka with a clothesline, but Asuka gest back to her feet and again goes for an arm bar. Jax launches Asuka across the ring and then scoop slams her for a two count. Asuka hits the rope and charges at Jax, but Jax catches her with a spinebuster for another two count. Jax applies a Cobra Clutch and then hits a Jackhammer for yet another two count. Jax taunts Asuka by asking where Kairi is, but that only fires up Asuka. Asuka hits a Shining Wizard to get a two count of her own. Asuka hits a drop kick from the second rope and connects with a hip attack for another two count. Asuka goes to work with head kicks, but Jax retaliates with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Jax charges at Asuka in the corner, but Asuka side steps her, and Jax posts herself in the corner. Asuka heads up top, but Jax heads up top with her. Asuka goes for an arm bar over the top rope, but instead she just ends up pulling Jax to the outside. Asuka successfully connects with a flying armbar on the outside, but Jax gets her feet under her and whips Asuka into the barricade to break the hold. Asuka levels Jax with a roundhouse kick, but the referee makes it to ten and declares the match a double Countout. Asuka clearly didn’t want to retain her title this way, so she hits one more hip attack off the apron for good measure.

Match Result: No contest via double countout.

Match Length: 8:56

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



2-on-1 Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (Champion) vs. Miz & Morrison



Miz and Morrison will have to tag in and out of the match. If either of them pins Strowman, that man will become the Universal Champion. They will not be co-champions, so that could create tension at some point during the match. Miz starts the match, but he trades quick tags with Morrison to keep Strowman off balance. Morrison ends up as the legal man and eats a stiff punch from Strowman. Miz gets the tag and goes for a big boot, but Strowman easily swats Miz’ leg away from him. Strowman kicks Miz to the corner and then whips him to the corner, knocking Morrison off the apron. Strowman dumps Miz to the outside and heads out of the ring to retrieve him, but Morrison hits a corkscrew suicide dive to buy Miz some time. Strowman and Miz head back into the ring, and Miz locks in a sleeper. Morrison gets the tag and goes to work with the group and pound offense. Morrison hits a volley of knee shots and makes the tag to Miz. Miz and Morrison hit a double DDT, and Miz get a two count. Miz goes to work with It Kicks, but Strowman fights back with a stomp and the tosses Miz across the ring. Strowman charges toward Miz in the corner, but Morrison makes the tag and pulls Miz out of danger. Morrison hits a running knee shot and makes the quick tag back to Miz. Miz heads up top and connect with a diving double ax handle shot. Morrison gets the tag, and Miz and Morrison hits a Skull Crushing Finale / Stomp combination. Morrison covers Strowman, but Miz realizes Morrison with be the champion if he gets the three count, so Miz breaks up the pin. Strowman takes advantage of the situation and choke slams Miz before hitting Morrison with a running power slam for the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats John Morrison with a running power slam.

Match Length: 7:15

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. Bobby Lashley w/ MVP



MVP gets in Lashley’s face before the match begins, and Lashley uses the distraction to lock in the full nelson. Lashley drags McIntyre to the mat and locks in the body scissors while maintaining the full nelson. It takes several referees to break the hold, and only then does the match officially begin. Lashley immediately continues his assault and works over McIntyre in the corner. Lashley levels McIntyre with a back elbow shot but only get a one count. Lashley repeatedly drives his knee into McIntyre’s back and locks in a chin lock. McIntyre fights back to his feet and gets a standing switch. McIntyre hits a Northern Lights Suplex but only gets a two count. Lashley regains control with a seated senton to McIntyre’s back and then chokes McIntyre across the middle rope. The action spills to the outside, and McIntyre drives Lashley into the barricade. Lashley lifts McIntyre onto his shoulders and dumps him to the ground in sloppy fashion. Lashley charges at McIntyre, but McIntyre uses Lashley’s momentum to launch him into the barricade. McIntyre suplexes Lashley on the outside before heading back into the ring. McIntyre hits a bit boot, but it doesn’t take Lashley off his feet. McIntyre heads up top and levels Lashley with a running clothesline. McIntyre hits a spinebuster and rolls into the jackknife pin for a two count. Lashley regains control with a spinebuster that almost turned into a choke slam. Lashley hits the Flatliner, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Lashley goes for the full nelson, but McIntyre counters into the reverse Alabama Slamma for a two count. Lashley locks in a crossface, but McIntyre fights back to his feet and looks to counter into a Tombstone, but Lashley counters into an ankle lock. McIntyre kicks Lashley to break the ankle lock, but Lashley immediately locks in a kimura. McIntyre escapes and heads up top with Lashley. McIntyre hits a superplex from the top but can’t make the cover. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Lashley counters with a spear for a two cont. Lana makes her way down to the ringside area and climbs up onto the apron. McIntyre head butts Lashley, and Lashley accidentally knocks Lana off the apron. Lashley gets distracted by Lana, and that’s all McIntyre needs to hit the Claymore and get the three count.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Bobby Lashley with the Claymore.

Match Length: 13:09

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (Champions) vs. The Viking Raiders



The Street Profits and the Viking Raiders brawl in the parking lot before their match, but they accidentally break Braun Strowman’s windshield. They flee to the backstage area and continue to brawl. The Street Profits grab golf clubs, but the Viking Raiders grabs shields, axes… and a bowling ball. The Street Profits run down a hallway and then plead with the Viking Raiders to settle this without weapons. They all put their weapons on the ground but then immediately begin to brawl again. Ivar rolls the bowling ball toward Ford and picks up the 7-10 split, if you know what I mean. Ivar goes to check on Erik, but Dawkins spears Erik through a window. Suddenly a group of ninjas on motorcycles pull up to all four men in the parking lot, and one of them takes off his helmet. It’s Akira Tozawa! The Street Profits and the Viking Raiders agree to team up against the ninjas. Tozawa summons his ninjas, and they attack the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. A huge brawl erupts, and Erik slams Ivar onto a ninja on top of a car. The ninjas are easily defeated, but Tozawa summons one more really tall ninja. Ivar calls for his turkey leg, and it flies to him like Mjölnir. The giant ninja pulls out a sword, so the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders flee to the top of a truck. Their alliance breaks down once they’ve escaped the ninja danger, and they all begin to brawl on top of a truck. They all fall off the truck and into a dumpster. Suddenly they hear a rumbling from the bottom of the dumpster, and… holy crap, is that an alligator? And then it’s over, and we head to a commercial for WWE Shop. What. Just. Happened?!?!

Match Result: I think they all got eaten by an alligator.

Match Length: But hey, at least the giant ninja didn’t get them.

Slimmer’s Rating: It ended in a dumpster. Sometimes matches rate themselves.



Edge vs. Randy Orton



WWE is adding enhanced crowd noise to this match to add to the atmosphere. Charles Robinson is wearing an old school WWF referee’s uniform, complete with the bow tie. For the ring announcements, they play recordings of Howard Finkel introducing both Edge and Orton, which is a nice sentimental touch. The match begins, and Edge catches Orton with two deep arm drags. Orton locks in a body scissors and then dumps Edge to the outside. Edge heads back into the ring, and Orton tries to whip him to the corner, but Edge slides under the bottom rope to avoid the impact. Orton heads to the outside but eats a big boot. They head back into the ring, and Edge locks in an arm bar. Orton breaks free and locks in a rear waist lock, but Edge flips Orton into a head lock. Orton gets his legs under him, muscles Edge to the corner, and stomps on Edge’s foot. Edge and Orton head up top, but Edge head butts Orton to the apron. The head butt busted Orton open, and he’s bleeding more than we’ve seen in years in WWE. Edge drives his knee into Orton’s gut, hits a side Russian leg sweep, and locks in a crossface. Edge goes for the Anti-Venom submission, but Orton makes it to the ropes to break the hold. The action spills to the outside, and Orton repeatedly whips Edge into the barricade before dumping him onto the announce table. Orton drags Edge back into the ring and goes for Eddie Guerrero’s Three Amigos. Orton hits the first two suplexes, but Edge blocks the third and hits Three Amigos of his own. Edge and Orton get to their knees and trade chops. They get back to their feet, and Orton ducks a chop before connecting with a standing drop kick. The action once again spills to the outside, and Orton pulls Edge chest-first into the ring post. Orton drags Edge up top and hits a superplex from the top, but Edge kicks out at two. Edge and Orton get back to their feet, hit the ropes, and level each other with simultaneous crossbodies. Edge lands a kick to the head and heads back up top, but Orton goes for a draping DDT from the top turnbuckle, but Edge counters into the Edgecution. Edge make the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Edge waits for Orton to get back to his feet and hits a running knee shot. Edge lands another knee shot and a basement elbow shot for another two count. Edge heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody for yet another two count. Edge goes for a spear in the corner, but Orton floats over and rolls up Edge, but Edge counters into a crossface. Orton starts to fade, but he shifts his weight to put Edge into a pinning predicament for a two count. Orton get back to his feet and hits Kurt Angle’s Olympic Slam for another two count. Orton whips Edge to the ropes and goes for a drop kick, but Edge catches the legs and counters into a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Orton back body drops Edge to the outside. Edge climbs back up onto the apron and walks right into Orton’s draping DDT. Orton goes for the RKO, but Edge counters into the Edge-O-Matic for a two count. Edge goes for the spear, but Orton evades, but Edge turns and catches him with the Christian’s Unprettier for another two count. Orton dumps Edge ribs-first onto the top rope and follows up with Triple H’s Pedigree for a two count. Edge gets back to his feet and pulls Orton into the Rock’s Rock Bottom for a two count of his own. Edge goes for Bret Hart’s Sharpshooter, but Orton kicks him away. Edge goes for a backslide pin, but Orton kicks out at two. Orton lands an uppercut and goes for another draping DDT, but Edge drops off the apron and dumps Orton neck-first onto the top rope. Edge slides back into the ring but eats an RKO out of nowhere. Orton covers Edge, but Edge manages to kick out at two. Orton goes for the skull punt, but Edge counters into a spear. Edge hits a second spear, but Orton kicks out at the last moment. Orton whips Edge to the corner, but Edge hops up to the second rope and dives back toward Orton, but Orton catches him with a mid-air RKO out of nowhere for yet another two count. Edge locks in the Anti-Venom submission, but Orton lands a sneaky low blow to break free. Orton hits the skull punt, and that’s enough to finally get the three count. After the match, the medical team bring a stretcher into the ring for Edge, but Edge makes it up under his own power.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Edge with the skull punt.

Match Length: 44:50

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½ Under normal circumstances, live in front of a full crowd, this match could have been ****¾ or maybe even *****.