Slimmer’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Megan Morant and Sam Roberts. They breakdown the entire card before heading to a video package for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. Next up is a video package for Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley followed by a video package for Nia Jax vs. Bayley. We head to a video package for Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, and then the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline.



Hell in a Cell Match

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre





Punk and McIntyre brawl to start, and then McIntyre tosses Punk to the corner. McIntyre works over Punk in the corner before tossing him out of the ring. McIntyre chops the chest and tries to whip Punk into the cell, but Punk reverses and instead whips McIntyre into the cell. Punk pulls out a table from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Punk grabs a chair from under the ring but eats a kick from McIntyre. McIntyre lands a chair shot and then uses his boot to grind Punk’s head into the ring steps. McIntyre grabs a toolbox and empties it in the ring. McIntyre takes a swing at Punk with a wrench, but Punk ducks and lands a volley of punches. Punk grabs the wrench and grinds it into McIntyre’s forehead before the action spills back into the ring. McIntyre rips the legs off the table and takes a swing at Punk, but Punk blocks. Punk catches McIntyre with a drop toe hold that sends McIntyre neck-first into the ends of the table. Punk slams McIntyre onto the folded legs of the table and then tries to drive McIntyre’s eye into one of the legs. McIntyre flees the ring, and Punk follows. McIntyre catches Punk with a Claymore on the outside and then lawn darts Punk into the cell. Punk is busted wide open and bleeding all over his face and chest. McIntyre picks up the ring steps and drives them into Punk’s face. McIntyre slams Punk’s face into the steps and then stomps on Punk’s head on the steps. McIntyre rolls Punk back into the ring and grinds a wrench into the deep cut on Punks’ forehead. McIntyre pulls out a second table from under the ring and sets it up at ringside. McIntyre heads back into the ring and lands a punch to Punk. McIntyre lifts Punk onto his shoulder, but Punk floats over, shoves McIntyre to the corner, and hits his patented corner running knee shot. Punk heads up top and connects with a diving double ax handle shot. Punk grabs a wrench and heads back up top. Punk goes for a diving wrench shot, but McIntyre catches him and counters into a belly-to-back suplex. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Punk rolls out of the ring. McIntyre reaches through the ropes to grab Punk, but Punk grabs the toolbox and slams it into McIntyre’s face. Now McIntyre is busted wide open and wearing the crimson mask. Punk heads up top with the toolbox and levels McIntyre with a diving toolbox shot. Punk goes for the Go To Sleep, but McIntyre floats over. Punk successfully hits Go To Sleep on the second attempt, but McIntyre rolls out of the ring when he hits the mat. McIntyre crawls back into the ring and catches Punk with a Claymore for a two count. McIntyre goes for a second Claymore, but Punk side steps him. Punk locks in a Sharpshooter, but McIntyre uses a wrench to break the hold. Punk and McIntyre get back to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Punk goes for another Go To Sleep, but McIntyre breaks free. Punk hits another corner knee shot, but McIntyre lifts Punk and suplexes him off the ring apron and through the table at ringside. McIntyre picks up the ring steps and slowly slides them into the ring. McIntyre rolls punk back into the ring, but Punk hits Go To Sleep out of nowhere. Punk covers McIntyre, but McIntyre kicks out at two. McIntyre gets back to his feet, lifts Punk, and hits White Noise on the ring steps. McIntyre makes the cover, but Punk kicks out at two. McIntyre lifts Punk, but Punk counters into the Anaconda Vice. McIntyre grabs a wrench, but Punk takes the wrench from McIntyre and repeatedly drives it into McIntyre’s forehead. Punk takes a swing at McIntyre with the wrench, but McIntyre low blows Punk. McIntyre retrieves a black bag and pour bracelet beads all over Punk. McIntyre goes for a Claymore, but Punk side steps him, and McIntyre lands on the ring steps. Punk wraps a chain around his knee and then shoves a handful of beads into McIntyre’s mouth. Punk hits Go To Sleep with the chain wrapped around his knee and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: CM Punk defeats Drew McIntyre with a chain-assisted Go To Sleep.

Match Length: 31:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



WWE Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax (Champion) vs. Bayley



Jax takes the fight to Bayley as soon as the bell rings and works her over in the corner. Jax splashes Bayley in the corner and then levels her with a clothesline. Jax makes the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Jax locks in a chin lock and then hits another splash in the corner. Jax connects with a hip attack in the corner and then levels Bayley in the middle of the ring. Jax lifts Bayley into a bear hug, but Bayley counters into a sunset flip for a two count. Jax catches Bayley with a modified single leg crab and then transitions to a camel clutch. Bayley knocks Jax out of the ring and catches her with a baseball slide under the ropes. Bayley rolls Jax back into the ring and snaps her neck of the second rope. Bayley goes for a suicide dive but hits the ground really hard. Bayley rolls Jax back into the ring, but Jax catches her with a head butt. Jax lifts Bayley and dumps her onto the top turnbuckle. Jax splashes Bayley in the corner and follows up with a hip attack. Jax sets up for the Annihilator, but Bayley gets to her feet and goes for a powerbomb, but Jax counters into hurricanrana. Bayley fights back with a running knee shot in the corner and follows up with a sunset flip bomb. Bayley heads up top and connects with a diving elbow drop for a two count. Bayley falls out of the ring and Jax tries to splash her against the ring steps, but Bayley side steps her, but Jax slams into the steps. Bayley slides in and out of the ring to break the referee’s count, but Jax powerbombs Bayley onto the ring steps before slamming her into the barricade. Jax rolls Bayley back into the ring, whips her to the ropes, and hits a hella sloppy Samoan Drop for a two count. Bayley lands a kick to Jax, but Jax lands on the referee. Bayley hits a pop-up stunner followed by the Rose Plant, but the referee is still unconscious. It’s Tiffy Time! Tiffany Stratton runs down to the ring and tries to cash in MitB, but Jax catches her. Bayley slams Jax and Stratton into the corner and rolls up Jax for a two count. Bayley heads up top, but Stratton throws the MitB briefcase at Bayley to distract her. Jay heads up top with Bayley and hits a second rope Samoan Drop followed by the Annihilator for the three count.

Match Result: Nia Jax defeats Bayley with the Annihilator.

Match Length: 14:16

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor





Priest takes control as soon as the bell rings and whips Balor hard to the corner. Balor fights back with kicks from the apron, but Priest knocks Balor off the apron with a kick over the top rope. Priest heads to the outside but eats a Sling Blade from Balor. Priest rolls back into the ring, so Balor repeatedly stomps on his chest. Priest gets back to his feet, but Balor locks in a front face lock. Priest slams Balor into the corner to break the hold and connects with a stiff punch to the jaw. Balor locks in an abdominal stretch and grinds his elbow into Priest’s ribs. Priest powers out of the hold and lands a forearm to the face. Priest peppers Balor with a volley of punches and kicks before landing a running back elbow shot in the corner. Priest hits the Broken Arrow but only gets a two count. Balor fights back with a Sling Blade, but Priest responds with a spinning roundhouse kick. Balor chops Priest in the corner and then stomps on his chest. Priest fights back and hits the Razor’s Edge for a two count. The action spills to the outside, and Priest tosses Balor across the announce table. Priest hits a Razor’s Edge onto the ring apron and rolls Balor back into the ring. Carlito rushes to ringside and distracts the referee while JD McDonagh cheap shots Priest. Balor hits the Coup de Grâce, but Priest kicks out at two. Carlito again distracts the referee while Balor goes for a chair shot, but Priest counters with a big boot. Balor heads back up top and hits a Coup de Grâce to the back of Priest’s neck. Balor hits a third Coup de Grâce, this time to Priest’s lower back. Balor goes for a fourth Coup de Grâce, but this time Priest catches him and counters into South of Heaven for the three count.

Match Result: Damian Priest defeats Finn Balor with South of Heaven.

Match Length: 12:51

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

Triple H comes down to the ring and announces that Crown Jewel will be taking place in just four weeks. History will be made at Crown Jewel in a new annual event when the WWE Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion for both the men and women will face each other. Neither title will be on the line, but the winner will be named the Crown Jewel Champion. Holy crap, the new Crown Jewel belt is MASSIVE. Gunther makes his way to the ring and says that all that stands between him and Crown Jewel is defeating Sami Zayn on Raw. Gunther calls out the many legends in attendance before specifically calling out Goldberg, who is in the front row. He wanted to clarify that Goldberg was never his childhood hero. How can the greatest wrestler on Earth be intimidated by a one trick pony like Goldberg? Gunther tells Goldberg’s son that he hopes Goldberg is a better father than he was a professional wrestler. Goldberg jumps the barricade, but an army of officials tries to keep him out of the ring. Sami Zayn attacks Gunther from behind and beats him out of the ring. The officials try to keep them apart, but Zayn beats Gunther up the ramp. Goldberg poses in the ring as the audience chants his name.



Women’s World Championship Match

Liv Morgan (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley





Dominik Mysterio will be locked in a shark cage above the ramp during this match. Ripley takes control of Morgan as soon as the bell rings. Ripley hits a fallaway slam that sends Morgan tumbling out of the ring. Ripley lifts Morgan onto her shoulders and drops her face-first onto the ring apron. Ripley rolls Morgan back into the ring, but Morgan catches Ripley with a dragon screw between the ropes. Morgan stomps on Ripley’s knee on the outside and then rolls her back into the ring. Morgan locks in a single leg crab, but Ripley repeatedly slams Morgan’s head into the mat to break the hold. Ripley levels Morgan with a clothesline and follows up with a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Morgan slams Ripley’s knee into the ring apron and then slams the knee into the ring post. Morgan drags Ripley out of the ring and slams her into the barricade. Morgan lands a kick from the apron and follows up with a sunset flip off the apron that launches Ripely into the barricade. Morgan rolls Ripley back into the ring and hits a diving Code Breaker. Morgan goes for Oblivion, but Ripley rolls through to counter. Morgan goes for Three Amigos, but Ripley blocks the third. Ripley heads up top and hits a diving frog splash. Mysterio picks the lock of the shark cage and opens the door. Ripley tosses Morgan to the outside and hits a Riptide right in front of Mysterio. Mysterio accidentally falls out the door of the cage, but his foot gets caught in a chain, and he ends up dangling upside down underneath the cage. Ripley grabs a kendo stick and starts mercilessly beating Mysterio, but suddenly Raquel Rodriguez charges down the ramp and tosses Ripley back into the ring. The referee calls for the disqualification, but that doesn’t stop Rodrigues from hitting Ripley with the Tejana Bomb.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan by disqualification.

Match Length: 14:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline





It’ll be Rhodes and Fatu to start the match. Rhodes lands a quick Disaster Kick, but Fatu doesn’t go down. Sikoa gets the tag from Fatu, so Rhodes reluctantly makes the tag to Reigns. Reigns stares down Sikoa and then goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Sikoa regains control with a head butt, but Reigns responds with a back elbow shot. Reigns dumps Sikoa to the outside, so Fatu climbs into the ring and gets in Reigns’ face. Fatu keeps Reigns distracted long enough for Sikoa to charge back into the ring and level Reigns. Sikoa hits a hip attack in the corner and makes the tag to Fatu. Fatu hits a hip attack of his own and then continues to work over Reigns in the corner. Reigns fights back to his feet and dumps Fatu to the outside. Reigns makes the hot tag to Rhodes as Fatu charges back into the ring, but Rhodes catches Fatu with power slam. Rhodes lands the bionic elbow and follows up with a Disaster Kick. Sikoa distracts long enough for Fatu to catch Rhodes with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu makes the tag to Sikoa, and Sikoa dumps Rhodes to the outside. Sikoa slams Rhodes onto the ring apron and rolls him back into the ring. Fatu gets the tag and teams up with Sikoa to wish bone Rhodes’ legs. Fatu bites Rhodes’ fingers and delivers a head butt to the back of Rhodes’ head. Sikoa makes the blind tag and works over Rhodes in the corner. Fatu gets the tag and hits a hip attack in the corner. Sikoa gets the tag, but Rhodes kicks him away. Rhodes dives to make the hot tag, but Fatu pulls Reigns off the apron before he can get the tag. Sikoa works over Rhodes in the corner and makes the tag to Fatu. Fatu heads up top and goes for a Swanton Bomb, but Rhodes gets his knees up. Rhodes FINALLY makes the hot tag to Reigns as Fatu makes the tag to Sikoa. Reigns cleans house and goes to work with mounted punches in the middle of the ring. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Sikoa blocks. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike, but Reigns blocks. Reigns hits the Superman Punch and gets a two count. Fatu charges into the ring to double team Reigns. Fatu hits a gorgeous moonsault, and Sikoa follows up with a diving splash. Sikoa makes the cover, but Rhodes makes the save. Rhodes dumps Fatu to the outside and launches him through the barricade. Rhodes slams Fatu’s face into a steel chair and hits the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes puts Fatu on the announce table and hits a diving splash from the top turnbuckle through the announce table. Back in the ring, Reigns and Sikoa brawl on their knees. Reigns and Sikoa fight to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Reigns hits the Superman Punch and goes for the spear, but Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa distract him. JIMMY USO IS HERE! JIMMY USO IS BACK! Uso takes out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and that gives Reigns the change to hit Sikoa with the Spear for the three count. After the match, Uso and Reigns hug and celebrate in the middle of the ring. Reigns then stares down Rhodes and makes it clear that he’s coming for Rhodes’ title. Reigns and Uso start to head up the ramp, but suddenly the Bloodline attack Rhodes in the ring. Reigns and Uso charge back into the ring and take out all four members of the Bloodline. Reigns picks up the title and hands it to Rhodes in a show of respect. IF YOU SMELL!!! THE ROCK IS HERE!!! The Rock coms out on the stage, counts 1 – 2 – 3, and heads to the back as the show ends.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Solo Sikoa with the Spear.

Match Length: 25:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½