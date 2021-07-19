Slimmer’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. The start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Money in the Bank ladder matches. Next up is a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair followed by a discussion of AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston followed by highlights of Friday’s SmackDown with the return of a live audience. The Miz and John Morrison join the Kickoff Show panel to hype up the WWE Universe and ensure us the Johnny Drip will win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match tonight.



Kickoff Show Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Mysterios (Champions) vs. The Usos





Dominik and Jimmy start the match. Jimmy muscles Dominik to the corner, but Dominik creates distance and levels Jimmy with a drop kick. Dominik makes the tag to Rey, and Dominik powerbombs Rey onto Jimmy. Jimmy fights back, muscles Rey to the corner, and makes the tag to Jey. Jey whips Rey out of the ring, quickly drags him back into the ring, and makes the tag to Jimmy. Jimmy chokes Rey across the middle rope and then distracts the referee while Jey connects with a cheap shot from the outside. Rey makes the tag to Dominik, and Dominik hits a springboard crossbody for a two count. Dominik heads to the apron and hits a sweet double springboard Lionsault for another two count. The action spills to the outside, and the Usos swing Dominik into the barricade. The Usos roll Dominik back into the ring, and Jey gets the tag. Jey works over Dominik in the corner and follows up with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Jimmy gets the tag and locks in a rear chin lock. Jimmy takes Dominik up top, but Dominik goes for a sunset bomb. Jimmy blocks, but Dominik dumps Jimmy all the way to the floor. Dominik makes the hot tag to Rey as Jimmy tags Jey. Rey levels Jey with a head scissors takedown and follows up with a seated senton from the top for a long two count. Rey rolls up Jey, but Jimmy makes the save with a low super kick. Rey delivers a pop-up Samoan Drop and gets a two count of his own. Dominik pulls Jimmy out of the ring as Rey rolls up Jey for another two count. Rey goes for the 619 on Jey, but Jimmy jumps up onto the apron to take the hit for his brother. Jey levels Rey with a super kick and heads up top. Jey hits the Uso Splash, but Rey kicks out at two. Jimmy gets the tag and dumps Rey face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Jimmy rolls up Rey, and Jey provides some additional leverage from the outside to make sure Jimmy gets the three count.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Rey Mysterio with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 11:27

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Edge.



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina





Seven of the eight competitors head to the outside to retrieve ladders as soon as the bell rings, but Bliss remains in the ring. Bliss merrily skips around the ring and tries to use her powers to pull the briefcase down to her, but the rest of the women return to the ring to thwart that plan. Tamina positions a ladder on the bottom ropes in the corner and catapults Bliss face-first into the ladder. Tamina starts to set up a ladder, but Morgan climbs the ladder while it’s still in Tamina’s hands. Tamina tosses Morgan into Vega in the corner and splashes them both. Tamina sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Asuka connects with a volley of punches and kicks. Asuka levels Tamina with a drop kick and sets up the ladder on top of her. Asuka climbs the ladder, but Tamina tries to tip it from underneath. Morgan jumps onto the ladder to foil Tamina’s plan and then begins to climb, but Natalya tips the ladder to halt Morgan’s progress. Natalya and Morgan grabs the ladder and slam it into Nikki. Natalya uses the ladder to drive Morgan into the corner, but Bliss drop toe holds Natalya face-first into the ladder. Bliss sets up the ladder, but Vega climbs the other side. Bliss meets Vega at the top of the ladder and enchants her, forcing Vega to climbs back down the ladder. Morgan sets Vega on a ladder in the corner and goes for a diving senton, but Naomi catches Morgan in the air and counters by powerbombing Morgan onto Vega and the ladder. Naomi climbs the ladder, but Natalya pulls her back down to the mat. Natalya climbs the ladder, but Vega climbs behind her and climbs onto Natalya’s back. Natalya climbs to the top with Vega on her back, but Vega briefcase. Morgan scurries up the ladder and pulls both Natalya and Vega back down to the mat. A brawl erupts in the middle of the ring, but Nikki flies from the top of a ladder outside the ring over the top rope and onto all of the other competitors. Bliss hits Nikki with her modified Sister Abigail and then climbs the ladder, but Natalya pulls her back down to the mat. Natalya and Tamina drags Bliss out of the ring, and everyone buries Bliss under a pile of ladders. Morgan climbs a ladder in the ring, but Tamina halts her progress. Natalya sets up a second ladder and begins to climb, but Morgan stops her. Asuka and Vega set up a third ladder, but Morgan catches Asuka with a modified Flatliner. Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Tamina, Asuka, and Vega climb the three ladders in the middle of the ring and begin brawling with each other. Nikki climbs to the top of the ladders unnoticed and retrieves the briefcase while everyone else is preoccupied with the brawl.

Match Result: Nikki A.S.H. retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 15:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles & Omos (Champions) vs. The Viking Raiders





Erik and Styles start the match, but Styles immediately makes the tag to Omos. Erik makes the tag to Ivar and tries to double team Omos, but Omos levels them both. Omos easily muscles Ivar to the corner and makes the tag to Styles, but Ivar takes control of Styles and makes the tag to Erik. Erik works over Styles and then makes the quick tag back to Ivar. Erik scoop slams Ivar onto Styles and then continues the assault before making the tag back to Ivar. Ivar pounds on Styles and makes the tag back to Erik. Ivar whips Styles into a viscous knee shot from Erik, but Styles dumps Erik to the outside. Omos picks up Styles and launches him over the top rope onto Erik on the outside. The action returns to the ring, and Erik launches Styles with a massive back body drop. Ivar gets the tag and levels Styles with a running clothesline for a two count. Style makes the tag to Omos, and Omos scoop slams Ivar. Omos locks in a vice grip on Ivar’s trapezius before making the tag back to Styles. Ivar breaks free and makes the hot tag to Erik. Erik and Styles slug it out in the middle of the ring before Erik levels Styles with a double knee shot. Erik hits a fallaway slam before making the tag to Ivar. Ivar works over Styles and teams up with Erik for a springboard clothesline / German suplex combo. Styles dumps Erik to the outside and finally makes the tag to Omos. Omos guerrilla presses Ivar and pins him with one foot for a two count. Omos tags Styles as Ivar makes the tag to Erik. Erik and Ivar dump Omos to the outside, and then Ivar makes the tag back to Erik. Omos gets the tag and hits Erik with the jackknife choke bomb for the three count.

Match Result: Omos defeats Erik with the jackknife choke bomb.

Match Length: 12:49

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (Champion) w/ MVP vs. Kofi Kingston w/ Xavier Woods





Kingston connects with a double stomp to the chest as soon as the bell rings and gets a two count. Lashley gets back to his feet and levels Kingston with a clothesline. Lashley drags Kingston to the corner and goes to work with shoulder shots to the gut. Lashley charges at Kingston in the corner, but Kingston evades, and Lashley slams chest-first into the top turnbuckle. Lashley launches Kingston into a thunderous spinebuster and then dumps him to the outside. Lashley slams Kingston into the ring post and then does it again for good measure. Lashley drags Kingston back into the ring and works him over in the corner. Lashley hits a vicious running elbow shot in the corner and locks in the Hurt Lock. Kingston tries to break free, so Lashley transitions into a fall-away slam. Lashley goes to work with the ground and pound offense before hitting the Dominator. Kingston is completely limp, but Lashley still hits a second Dominator. Lashley hits a third Dominator and once again locks in the Hurt Lock, forcing Kingston to tap.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Kofi Kingston with the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 7:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair





Ripley and Flair circle each other to start before locking up in the middle of the ring. Flair gives the hostile crowd a Steve Austin salute before eating a drop kick from Ripley. Ripley drags Flair to the apron and stomps on her back. Ripley drop kicks Flair to the floor and goes for a diving cannonball off the apron, but Flair slides out of the way, and Ripley crashes to the ground. Flair drop kicks Ripley into the barricade and then rolls her back into the ring. Flair hits a t-bone suplex and locks in a rear chin lock. Flair stomps on Ripley’s chest and pounds on her back. Flair puts Ripley’s leg on the corner and tries to jump on the leg, but Ripley dumps Flair to the outside. “We want Becky!!! We want Becky!!! We want Becky!!!” Ripley retrieves Flair and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Flair goes for an O’Connor roll, but Ripley grabs the top rope to block. Ripley hits a German suplex and heads up top. Ripley goes for a missile drop kick from the top, but Flair catches a leg and counters into a single-leg crab. Ripley breaks free, but Flair levels her with a big boot. Flair heads up top and sets up for the moonsault, but Ripley pulls Flair back down to the mat. Ripley lifts Flair onto her shoulders, but Flair tries to counter into a sunset flip. Ripley muscles Flair into a vertical suplex and then goes to work with chops to the chest. Ripley tries to whip Flair to the corner, but Flair puts on the brakes and instead whips Ripley to the corner. Ripley tumbles to the outside and climbs back up onto the apron, but Flair hits a big boot that sends Ripley back to the floor. Flair heads up top and connects with a moonsault to Ripley on the outside. Flair rolls Ripley back into the ring and goes for Natural Selection, but Ripley counters into the Prism Trap. Ripley goes for the Riptide, but Flair counters into a DDT for a looong two count. Ripley and Flair slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Flair levels Ripley with a back elbow shot. Flair covers Ripley, but the referee stops the count when he sees that Flair has her feet on the ropes. Ripley connects with a shoulder to the gut in the corner and takes Flair up top. Ripley goes for a superplex, but Flair knocks Ripley back down to the mat. Flair hits a diving Natural Selection from the top, but Ripley miraculously kicks out at two. Flair goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley counters and tosses Flair neck-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Flair tumbles to the outside and Ripley tries to pull her back into the ring, but Flair slams Ripley’s head into the ring post. Flair traps Ripley’s leg between the ring steps and the ring post, and she repeatedly kicks the ring steps to crush Ripley’s leg. Flair heads back into the ring and locks in the Figure Eight on Ripley’s injured leg to force the submission.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley with the Figure Eight.

Match Length: 16:49

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins





My Peacock stream started getting super choppy during the entrances for this match, and I’ve heard others are having the same problem. I’ll do the best I can here, but I’ll almost certainly miss some of the action. Morrison and Rollins head to the outside as soon as the bell rings, but Riddle punts Rollins in the face. Ricochet dives onto all three of them as McIntyre squares off with Big E in the ring. McIntyre and Big E end up on the outside in pain, but I couldn’t see how it happened. Owens brings a ladder into the ring, but Nakamura suplexes Owens onto the ladder. Morrison sets up the ladder and climbs, but Nakamura pushes the ladder and Morrison to the corner. Morrison launches himself over the ladder and onto Nakamura. Morrison sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring. Morrison and Nakamura climb the ladder, but Nakamura locks in an arm bar over the top of the ladder. Rollins hits a spring board flying knee shot to Nakamura to break the hold. Rollins and Morrison seem to form an alliance. Morrison does… something to Riddle that leaves Riddle writing in pain on the mat. Morrison and Rollins back body drop Ricochet onto a ladder. Owens pulls Rollins out of the ring, but Morrison heads out of the ring to help Rollins double team Owens. Morrison and Rollins use a huge ladder to bridge the ring apron and the announce table. Owens heads back into the ring, but Morrison and Rollins continue to double team him. Morrison and Rollins pick up a ladder, but it looks like Owens somehow flipped onto the ladder to level them both. McIntyre charges into the ring to take on the team of Morrison and Rollins. Rollins holds McIntyre on a ladder so that Morrison can hit a corkscrew splash (or maybe an elbow drop) from the top. Rollins turns on Morrison and uses a ladder to knock him out of the ring. Riddle comes back to life and squares off with Nakamura. McIntyre levels them both with a double Claymore. Ricochet goes for a poison rana, but McIntyre counters into an inverted Alabama Slamma onto a ladder. McIntyre levels Rollins with a Claymore and then sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring. McIntyre begins to climb, but Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky charge down to the ring to attack McIntyre. Mahal destroys McIntyre with a chair. It looks like Ricochet springboards onto the ladder, but Riddle tips the ladder, but Ricochet hits something spectacular onto everyone on the outside as he tumbles out of the ring. Nakamura climbs a ladder, but Morrison climbs a second ladder with a DRIP STICK. Morrison connects with a DRIP STICK shot to Nakamura, but Owens pulls Morrison off the ladder. Owens climbs the ladder, but Rollins gets under him and powerbombs him through the bridging ladder. Rollins climbs the ladder, but Big E climbs behind him. Big E hits the Big Ending off the ladder. Big E climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Big E retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 18:16

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A – I can’t rate a match that I only saw in bits and pieces. It seemed like there was constant action and some great spots, so if I had to guess, I’d say it was probably somewhere between **** and ****½.



Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Edge





Peacock seems to be behaving once again, so I should be able to see all of this match. “Let’s go Roman!!! Let’s go Edge!!! Let’s go Roman!!! Let’s go Edge!!!” Reigns muscles Edge to the corner and toys with him. Edge locks up with Reigns in the middle of the ring, maneuvers him to the corner, and makes a statement with a slap to the face. Edge catches Reigns with a rear waist lock and takes him down to the mat. The lock up again, and Edge grabs a standing side head lock. Reigns breaks free and knocks Edge out of the ring with a shoulder block. Edge heads back into the ring and wrenches on Reigns’ arm, but Reigns fight back with a head butt in the corner. Reigns slams Edge’s head into the top turnbuckle and hits a volley of corner clotheslines. Edge grabs the arm and wrenches it around the top rope. Edge posts Reigns in the corner and goes for an arm bar, but Reigns flees to the outside. Reigns heads back into the ring and punches Edge in the face. Reigns and Edge trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Edge again knocks Reigns to the outside. Edge heads to the outside and charges toward Reigns, but Reigns catches Edge with a Samoan drop on the floor. Edge beats the count back into the ring, but he’s in rough shape. Reigns traps Edge in the corner and stomps a mudhole in him. Reigns whips Edge back to the outside and follows him to the floor. Reigns slams Edge’s head into the ring steps and then does it again. Reigns rolls Edge back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Reigns goes to work with the ground and pound offense and then posts Edge in the corner. Edge hasn’t had any offense since the Samoan drop on the outside. Reigns again posts Edge in the corner and follows up with a suplex for a two count. Reigns locks in a cravat on the mat and then transitions to a rear chin lock. Edge fights back to his feet, but Reigns drop him with a shot to the jaw. Reigns hits the Drive-By and gets another two count. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Edge counters into a backslide pin for a two count of his own. Edge and Reigns get back to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Edge ducks a punch and hits the Edge-O-Matic. Edge connects with a clothesline and follows up with the Edgecution and gets another two count. Edge takes Reigns up top, but Reigns lands a back elbow shot that sends Edge to the apron. Edge leaps off the apron and slams Reigns’ face into the top of the ring post. Reigns ends up in the tree of woe, and Edge stomps on his face. Edge locks in the STF and then transitions to a crossface, but Reigns grabs the bottom rope to force the break. Reigns gets back to his feet and locks in the guillotine, but Edge throws himself and Reigns to the outside to break the hold. Reigns charges at Edge and tries to spear him through the barricade, but Edge moves out of the way, and Reigns explodes through the barricade. Edge stops the referees count and then spears Reigns through the barricade for a second time. Edge carries Reigns back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Reigns gets back to his feet and connects with a Superman punch, but Edge tumbles into the referee and takes out his knee. Reigns heads to the outside and grabs a steel chair. Reigns rips off the bottom rung of the chair and heads back to into the ring as the referee rolls to the outside in agony. Reigns tries to lock in a crossface with the chair rung, but Edge blocks. Edge reverses and locks in a crossface with the chair rung, but here come the Usos. The Mysterios charge down the ramp and prevent the Usos from interfering in the match. Seth Rollins appears out of nowhere and kicks Edge in the back of the neck to break the hold. Rollins heads back up the ramp as Edge and Reigns are both down in the ring. Reigns gets back to his feet and goes for a spear, but Edge counters with a spear of his own. Edge makes the cover as a new referee charges into the ring, but Reigns kicks out at two. Edge sets up for another spear, but Rollins jumps up onto the ring apron to distract him. Reigns uses the distraction to hit a spear of his own and finally get the three count. After the match, Rollins heads back into the ring and attacks Edge. Rollins stares down Reigns and tells him that Rollins is the only reason he’s still champion. Edge knocks Rollins out of the ring and beats him through the crowd as Reigns stands triumphant in the ring. Heyman hands Reigns a microphone and says that now the whole world can acknowledge him. BUT HERE COMES JOHN CENA!!! Cena runs down to the ring as the crowd absolutely erupts. Cena gets in Reigns’ face and lets him know that Reigns can’t see him.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Edge with the spear.

Match Length: 33:12

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼