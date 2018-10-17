Quantcast

 

Smackdown 1000 Crowd Boos Undertaker’s Mention Of Crown Jewel & Graphics For The Event

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Crown Jewel WWE World Cup

According to PWTorch Editor Wade Keller (WrestleZone), when the Undertaker appeared at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, the mention of WWE Crown Jewel received boos from the Washington D.C. crowd. Fans also reportedly booed any time there were graphics shown promoting the event.

“According to multiple fans in the arena, the crowd booed just about every time the “Crown Jewel” logo appeared on the big screen. They also booed after Undertaker mentioned “Crown Jewel” in his show-closing promo, something audible on the live national broadcast on USA Network.”

