More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again

– As previously reported, the Smackdown hacker released a new video this week. The hacker’s Twitter account appears to be taken from an old Stand Up For WWE account. Additionally, some more clues have surfaced regarding the hacker’s possible identity.

A Twitter user released a version of the new video with the audio speed/pitch adjusted. Based on the tweaks, the voice definitely sounds to resemble WWE Superstar Xavier Woods of The New Day (see below). Earlier today, Xavier Woods responded to the altered video on Twitter, writing, “My set up doesn’t even look like that!!!! Also streaming right now http://twitch.tv/austincreed”

Additionally, the hacker’s account lists his/her location as 33.1284° N, 107.2528°. These are actually coordinates for Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Previously, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, under the Cactus Jack persona, was listed as being from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

In the Smackdown hacker’s later video, the figure stated the following:

“There are those who don’t want us to speak, they don’t want us to see their force and fear. They’ve risen to power but the people should not fear those in power, and those in power fear the people for the people are many, the people are ready, and we will speak, we will seek, and the evil done in the dark will be exposed in the light. The message will be delivered and the truth will be heard.”

Here's the new WWE hacker/Truth Will Be Heard video, but I've adjusted the audio speed/pitch. Who does it sound like? pic.twitter.com/kwzRTN7BXe — GIFSkull – DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 22, 2020