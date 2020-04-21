Twitter Account For WWE Hacker Character Looks To Be the Old ‘Stand Up For WWE’ Account

WWE’s new Twitter account for the hacker that’s playing wreaking havoc on TV looks to be the old “Stand Up For WWE” account. Fightful notes that the Twitter account for the character, which has the handle @TheMessageWWE, has only one post that went live about an hour ago but has 100,000 followers. When you type “StandUpForWWE” into the search bar on Twitter, the account is the first thing that comes up despite having no outward appearance of a relationship to that old account.

The account, it is also worth noting, was started in October 2010. The Stand Up For WWE campaign was started in October of 2010 and saw WWE attempt to run a positive PR campaign for the company during Linda McMahon’s Senate campaign after her opponent Richard Blumenthal brought Linda’s past appearances on WWE programming and the company’s more controversial segments — notably the infamous Trish Stratus “Bark Like a Dog” segment — to mainstream attention for attack ads against her. Linda ultimately lost the race, but the Stand Up For WWE campaign continued for a couple of years after that. You can see the original Vince McMahon “Stand Up For WWE” announcement video, as well as @TheMessage’s “first” tweet, below.