Solo Sikoa Out of Action Due to Sprained PCL

Solo Sikoa will be away for the next month-plus, as revealed on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. During Tuesday’s episode, it was revealed in a backstage segment that Sikoa suffered a strained PCL and will be out of action for four to six weeks.

Sikoa last competed on NXT TV last week, defeating Von Wagner in a Falls Count ANywhere match. Sikoa noted that once he’s back he’ll be focusing on the NXT North American Championship that has eluded him thus far.